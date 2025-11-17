Thanksgiving is Coming Up: Here’s What I’m Thankful For This Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, I’ve found myself pausing a lot more and realizing just how much I have to be grateful for this year. Not just in big moments, but in all the small, steady things that make my life feel full.

This year, like every year, I’m really grateful for my family in all their different roles in my life. My immediate family who I see every day, my aunts I visit weekly and my gram and grandma who always make any visit feel special in their own ways. I’m thankful for my uncles who I’ve grown up around, and for my cousins, who honestly feel more like built-in best friends. They’re the people I’ve grown up with, the ones I see all the time and the ones who make even the most random family get-togethers feel meaningful.

Another huge part of my gratitude this year is my boyfriend. We just celebrated our four-year anniversary, which feels insane to say. I’m grateful for the comfort he brings, the way he always knows how to make me laugh and the way he understands me even when I’m not saying much. The small things like late-night talks, inside jokes and Mario Party battles, mean just as much as the big milestones. He’s been a constant through so many changes in my life, and I’m truly grateful for the way we keep growing together.

Then there’s my dog, who is honestly such a light in my life every year. He’s had some health struggles over the past couple of months, which made everything feel a little heavier. But watching him heal and still get excited and running around with zoomies at twelve years old makes my entire day. Seeing him every morning before school puts me in the best mood, and our family group chat filled with pictures of him always gets me through long or stressful days. I’m grateful for him, and I’m grateful that he’s better.

I’m also incredibly grateful for my best friend, even though she’s away at college. Somehow this year brought us even closer. We went on vacation together, we saw Billie Eilish live, we had countless sleepovers that always ended with Taco Bell and we still FaceTime or text every single day. I visited her at school, and even being in her space just reminded me how naturally we fit into each other’s lives no matter the distance. She’s a constant support in my life, and I’m really grateful for her being the sister I never had.

Another person I’m thankful for is one of my best friends from high school. Honestly, having him transfer to my school changed so much for me this year. When he went to a different college, we stayed in touch, but there’s nothing like having someone who knows you going to school with you again. Now we get food together, talk between classes and actually catch up in person. He made school feel more fun and familiar, and I’m really grateful that we’re back.

Being part of Her Campus this year has been such a highlight. Joining the E-Board introduced me to an amazing group of women who are creative, supportive, funny and genuinely inspiring. Working with them and building friendships along the way is something I’ll always be thankful for. It’s a space where I’ve grown a lot and found people I know will be in my life, long past college.

I’m also grateful for my new major and how much I love being in the education program. The classes actually feel like they fit me now. They’re aligned with what I want to do and I’m grateful that I get to study at a university I really love. St. John’s is a beautiful campus, and being somewhere that feels like the right place for me makes such a difference.

Beyond all of that, I’m thankful for the everyday blessings: my health, the food on my table, the roof over my head and the comfort of having what I need. These things matter more than we realize.

And of course, I have to mention my room and my Christmas decorations. There’s something so comforting about coming back to a space that feels warm and safe. It makes college feel a lot less overwhelming and having my own space helps me to wind down and relax.

But above everything else, I’m grateful for growth; real, noticeable, personal growth. This year challenged me, taught me a lot about myself and helped me become someone I’m proud of. It wasn’t a perfect year, but it was a meaningful one. And I’m thankful for every moment.