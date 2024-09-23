Strong on Paper: How Are Inspiring Female Literary Characters Relevant to Women Today?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

For decades, so-called classic, canonical literature was nearly exclusive to works written by and for men. The ideas and experiences of women were rarely highlighted, and if they were, it was usually from the perspective of a male author.

The rise of female writers and, in turn, relatable, inspiring female characters has been crucial to the inclusion of women in an academic setting. Although fictional, their experiences, personalities and backgrounds are certainly relevant to the lives of modern women, and the lessons they learned can be applied to their lives. Three characters that encapsulate this idea are Jane Eyre, Beneatha Younger from “A Raisin in the Sun” and Isma Pasha from “Home Fire.”

“Jane Eyre” was written in 1847 by Charlotte Bronte; the title character is one of the most classic examples of a literary heroine. The novel is a bildungsroman, or a coming of age story, following Jane from her childhood to her mid-twenties. Although a romantic relationship is one of the main plotlines, the central theme revolves around Jane finding the strength and gaining the independence to make decisions that truly benefit her life. This is highlighted several times throughout the novel: she chooses to leave her relationship once it becomes abusive, famously saying that “no net ensnares me.” Jane also makes the conscious choice to forgive her aunt, with whom she had a complicated relationship with, freeing herself from the burden of hatred. These qualities are definitely pertinent to women today; it can be easy for women to put their own needs last and follow the guidelines others set. Jane Eyre reminds women to prioritize themselves and to embrace (and fight for) their freedom, even when others attempt to suppress it.

Even after women began to gain more of a voice in the literary world, it took years for female characters of different racial and cultural backgrounds to be recognized in literature. “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry, written in 1959, is one of the prime examples of a play that contains a Black feminist character. Beneatha Younger is the ambitious, college-aged woman who dreams of becoming a doctor. She refuses to adhere to the standards that her mother grew up under, bravely adopting her own religious beliefs and choosing to be with a man that embraces her identity and allows her to explore her African roots. Beneatha was the pinnacle of a free-thinking woman at the time the play was released, and remains an important feminist figure. Women, especially women of color, are often encouraged to assimilate to a white female mold, and to adhere to certain standards (beauty, demeanor, etc). Beneatha’s character serves as a reminder to embrace individuality and to follow the path of one’s own desires.

In the contemporary classic “Home Fire” by Kamila Shamsie, Isma Pasha is a fierce protector of her siblings, a devoted Muslim and an inspiring example of perseverance. While still a young adult herself, Isma is tasked with caring for her younger siblings after the death of their mother. Even as they enter adulthood, she manages her academic pursuits while continuing to care for her siblings despite growing tensions. She also faces hardships as a Muslim woman in England and the US, wrongly depicted as a danger to that state. Although she encounters many challenges, Isma remains a steady female leader, serving as a source of comfort and reliability for her sister after their brother passes away. Isma’s character is proof that women have an immense inner strength, and that any obstacle can be conquered. She also reminds readers to lean on each other in times of distress and of the power of female connection.

Representation of admirable women in literature is key in forming an equal academic space for female scholars. They also provide invaluable lessons that readers can apply to their real lives, inspiring a new generation of incredible, strong women. By promoting these stories, the true experiences of women can truly be understood on a universal scale, a task that was near impossible when literature was exclusionary.