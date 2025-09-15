“Stranger Things: The First Shadow” Review: A Must-See Origin Story Takes the Stage 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Content Warning: *Slight spoilers ahead for “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” and “Stranger Things” season four*

“Stranger Things” has been my favorite television series since middle school, so when I found out they were making a stage play, I was excited yet skeptical. Could they really turn Henry Creel’s backstory into a two-act play? Well, after seeing the Broadway show four times, I can confidently say the answer is yes, they could.

“Stranger Things: The First Shadow” was written by Kate Trefry, a staff writer for “Stranger Things” since its second season. The play opened on London’s West End in 2023 before premiering on Broadway on April 22, 2025. It is an official prequel to the hit Netflix series, taking place over 20 years before season one. The story, set in 1959, focuses on a teenage Henry Creel adjusting to his new life in Hawkins, Indiana, eager to escape his troubled past. The play also features high-school versions of beloved characters from the series, including Hopper and Joyce, and introduces new characters, like Patty Newby, Bob Newby’s adopted sister.

Over half the cast are making their Broadway debuts in this play, but their compelling performances make it impossible to tell. Louis McCartney, who plays Henry Creel, is the only cast member from the original West End production to reprise his role on Broadway; this play marks both his West End and Broadway debut. His work on West End got him an Olivier nomination for Best Professional Debut Performance, and his Broadway turn earned him a Tony nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play, making him one of the youngest nominees in that category at 21 years old. In season four, we see very little of Henry as a child. McCartney delivers a unique and vulnerable portrayal of the character that will later become one of the most dangerous villains of the series.

I can’t write a review about this play without mentioning the incredible set design and special effects. Without giving too much away, watching this play felt like being in an episode of “Stranger Things.” I’ve seen over 20 Broadway shows, and no show has ever reached this level of immersion through technical effects. The play won three Tony Awards, making it the most Tony-award-winning play of 2025, and received the Special Tony Award for Illusions and Technical Effects.

Despite the play’s jaw-dropping scenes, the more subtle, character-driven moments are equally important, and the balance between the two makes this play so special. It reminded me of the first two seasons of the series, when audiences were only scraping the surface of the mysteries beneath Hawkins. The play masterfully balances the human side of the story with the more supernatural moments, giving audiences that nostalgic, small-town-mystery feel that the series is known for.

With season five just around the corner, now is the perfect time to see “Stranger Things: The First Shadow.” This play completely changed my perspective on Henry Creel’s story, and I can’t wait to see how it all comes together in the final season. Tickets are available at https://broadway.strangerthingsonstage.com/ticket-info/ or at the Marquis Theatre box office.