Stranger Things 5: The End of An Era

Having a 10 year-long T.V. program make its final run on New Year’s Day, a day of change, is perfect. Stranger Things first aired on July 15, 2016, a few months before I turned ten years old, signifying the beginning of a new chapter. Hitting double digits is a big deal; in fact, I felt like I was ready to rule the world. While I sat in bed, staring at the small T.V. that rested over my sticker-covered dresser, I didn’t know that millions of other children would be doing the same thing.

What started as a thrilling missing child case in the suburbs of Hawkins, Indiana, swiftly turned into a story that involved monsters from different dimensions, uncovering the complex connection between Will Byers and the Upside Down, evil Russians and a grandfather clock. Season five was the closing chapter for Stranger Things, the season where the core four moved on, the season where Vecna, the villain, was defeated for good, the season where Joyce and Hopper finally got engaged and the season where my childhood locked itself away. Season five stood out from the rest of the seasons, clearly. Volume one focused on the immediate aftermath of the Rift and revealed Will’s hidden powers; Volume two touched upon the building of the final plan, leading into Volume three: the final fight.

The audience reacted in different ways when it came to the Stranger Things finale. Some fans were unsatisfied with the battle, hoping it was more intense or wishing it lasted longer. Many thought each character had the perfect ending, a happy ending that eased their worrying heart. Others disliked Will Byers’ coming-out scene because of how unrealistic the dialogue and situation felt. On the other hand, a handful resonated with the coming-out scene and felt seen. Whether or not watchers of Stranger Things enjoyed the ending, I think the ending could’ve been better in terms of dialogue and pacing. Some moments between characters felt rushed and lots of questions were left unanswered by the Duffer Brothers. I’m thankful all the characters made it till the end but that brings me to my next topic: Is Eleven still alive?

The hashtag #IBelieve went viral on different social media platforms, bringing lots of fans together to commemorate the iconic character, Eleven. From the bloody nose to the blonde wig and Eggo’s, there is no doubt Eleven Hopper is different from the rest. Personally, she is one of my favorites but I believe she did not make it. It makes me feel better that she sacrificed herself for everyone she loved rather than the thought of her wandering around the world lost. The Duffer Brothers stated Eleven represented the magic of childhood, and unfortunately, the chapter I once started while I lay in bed in my pink room with princess stickers has ended.

It’s strange to think my friends and I won’t be awaiting a new season. In the future, when I hear the iconic intro song coming from my child’s bedroom, I’ll freeze. Maybe this show will be remembered forever and every time I hear about it, I’ll think of the sleepovers full of reruns or the trip with my best friends to the movie theaters to watch the finale. Maybe my future kids will watch it, and I’ll think of the many friends I made because of the show or the representation I felt from the main characters who were considered “weird.” Whenever I see this show, I’ll forever be reminded of the good memories from my childhood, but for now, I’ll have to accept the present and close the door the same way Mike Wheeler did.