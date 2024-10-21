St. John’s University Presents “Carrie: The Musical” at The Little Theatre

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

The St. John’s University Department of Performing Arts, Division of Student Affairs and Chappell Players Theatre Group presents “Carrie: The Musical” at the Little Theatre, directed by Rick Joyce and produced by Josephine Lobosco. The musical is based on Stephen King’s 1974 horror novel of the same name. The musical’s book was written by Lawrence D. Cohen, who also wrote the screenplay for the 1976 film adaptation. The first performance was on Friday, October 18, and final performances will be held on Saturday, October 26.

The musical tells the story of Carrie White (played by Lillian Meagher), a bullied teenage outcast with a fanatically religious and controlling mother (played by Emmy Liu-Wang), as she struggles to control her newly discovered supernatural powers. The musical also stars Joanne Centeno as Sue Snell, Ryan “RJ” Jaramillo as Tommy Ross, Grace Stanley as Chris Hargensen and Michael Aruta as Billy Nolan.

From the actors’ performances to the set design and special effects, “Carrie: The Musical” is a must-see show. As a fan of the 1976 film, I was excited to see how the story would be brought to life on stage. The hard work and dedication put into this production is evident from the moment you walk through the doors of the Little Theatre. You are given a Playbill program upon entering the theater, making it feel as though you are at a real Broadway performance. Before the show starts, ’70s and ’80s songs fill the air, setting the perfect tone since the original story is set in 1979. Whether you’re a fan of horror or musical theater, or you simply want to support the St. John’s community, “Carrie: The Musical” is the show for you.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://cur8.com/14611/project/125818 or at the door on the day of performances. For more information, visit the Chappell Players Theatre Group Instagram at @sjucptg.