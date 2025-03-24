This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

For the first time since 2000, St. John’s University’s Red Storm has claimed the Big East championship title, and has gone on to have a dominant win against Omaha in the first round of the NCAA tournament. This is thanks to legendary Coach Rick Pitino and the powerful team he has assembled. RJ Luis Jr. was voted Player of the Year in the Big East conference, and Zuby Ejiofor claimed the title of Most Improved. The seemingly unstoppable team gives the Red Storm promising odds in the rest of the NCAA tournament, even being named as a two seed.

The strength and promise of the Red Storm has contributed to the development of widespread pride of the University from current students, alumni and New Yorkers alike. As a St. John’s student, I can attest that whenever I mention that I go to the school since the basketball season started, I receive comments about their impressive run. Local news stations are constantly airing stories about their recent wins and upcoming games, showing the relevance of the team in the City.

The University is definitely embracing this support; when I enter campus, I am greeted with a collection of signs that say “We Are New York’s Team.” This bold statement is supported by the reactions of the St. John’s community. Madison Square Garden was packed during each home game, and there have been countless watch parties hosted on campus. Hundreds gathered outside of Carnesecca Arena to cheer for the team as they set off for their first March Madness game in Providence.

The biggest media moment for the Red Storm was when Jimmy Fallon dedicated an entire skit to the team, singing with the players about their athletic success in a funny fashion. The clip went viral, with thousands of likes on Instagram and TikTok. Since then, Fallon has furthered his support for the Red Storm, choosing them to win the entire tournament on his March Madness bracket.

Although the Red Storm were ultimately eliminated in their second March Madness game, the basketball season has fostered a strong and renewed sense of community for the team, and the University as a whole. Sports fanatics and casual fans alike are bonded in their support for New York’s Team.