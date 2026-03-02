St. John’s Basketball Game Recap

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Saturday at Madison Square Garden, the air is heavy, the tension rises. The crowd is suspenseful and excited to see what is going to unfold. Then the crowd stands on their feet as the timer counts down. Then one second left to the game the crowds cheered as St. John’s won 81 to 52 over the Creighton Bluejays, making the program win its 13th consecutive game; it became the longest streak since the 1984-85 season. Me and my friends get so happy as the confetti falls from the arena. The perfect way to celebrate a johnnies win and show our happiness for your school teams. The red storm set early with a 13-2 run and didn’t look back, with efficient offense and a regulated tempo through suffocating defense. Creighton struggled throughout, shooting at just 32.1% from the field and then committing a season high 18 turnovers that St John’s consistently converted into transition points.

St. John’s showcases teamwork. Dylan Darling led with 17 points and three steals. Bryce Hopkins and Zuby Ejofor added 15 points each. Hopkins successfully secured his second straight double double. Oziyah Seller came in with 10 points and Dillon Mitchell pitched in both rebounding and playmaking. Finishing with 10 rebounds and season high seven assists.

St John’s forced turnovers and restricted Creighton’s scoring possibility holding blue jays below double digits. The team’s quick rotation, aggressive rebounding and physical play kept Creighton from inaugurating any rhythm.

With this amazing victory, St John’s is at 22-5 overall and in the Big East Play, making their position stronger atop the conference standing. Now prepare for a crucial upcoming matchup against the Uconn Huskies who had substantial implications for a regular season conference title.