Spooky activities for people who hate being scared

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Not everyone loves haunted houses and scary movies, which is totally okay!. You can still have an amazing time and enjoy the spooky season without having nightmares after it, if you love the fall aesthetic but hate being scared. Here’s some fun ways you can celebrate fall and Halloween.

You can skip out on the horror movie theatrics and watch something cute like “Charlie Brown”, ” Hocus Pocus”, or “Twitches” that are less scary! Discovering things that will make you feel more comfortable instead of getting super scared and intense when watching a horror movie is important. So, if you want to get into the Halloween spirit without any scares, grab a blanket, make some popcorn or hot chocolate to go with it and have a cozy night being comfortable in your space.

Decorating a pumpkin is also a great activity to get into the fall spirit. Instead of having a spooky face carved on a pumpkin, try making a cute pink design on a pumpkin by adding a little glitter, or painting it pink to be more girly. Or make it reflect your personality overall by personalizing your pumpkin to who you are! This is a great way to decorate your space and decor for fall.

You can also visit a pumpkin patch and walk through the fall foliage while admiring the colorful leaves changing colors. It has great photo options to do that with and you can bring a friend. That way, you both can have a great time walking through the pumpkin patch by taking a bunch of photos and having a nice vibe. You can also look for a festival if they’re hosting one. Try seasonal foods if you are more adventurous,, and definitely wear your favorite sweater and grab a cute drink and then take a nice walk to enjoy fall.

You can bake Halloween treats by spending the afternoon making Halloween-themed cookies or cupcakes, or even brownies. You can decorate them with pumpkins or little ghosts to make it on theme or make them orange or yellow and just have a little sweet treat.

Lastly, you can have a cozy night and have a self-care night with your favorite eye patches and put on soothing, relaxing music in the background, or just pick up a book that you want to read and have a cozy night. Pick out the softest pajamas and light a candle, and then you can just relax and have a nice little self-care night for you.

You don’t have to be scared of this spooky season. You can always have fun and have a blessed way to spend the fall season without being scared and have so much fun either with yourself or your favorite people.