Speaking CAOS to Power: My Unforgettable, Spontaneous Night with Miguel at NYU

My birthday week just delivered the greatest gift of my life: a spontaneous, two-part encounter with my all-time favorite artist, Miguel. The whole experience started simply enough when I saw his Instagram post on October 13th about his inaugural talk as the 2025–2026 Scholar-in-Residence at NYU’s Steinhardt School. I immediately RSVP’d for the event the next day, October 14th, not knowing the night would quickly become pure, magical chaos.

The day of the event, Miguel sent a surprise message on Instagram and a follow-up email confirming his plan to continue the discussion: “Speak CAOS to power at Washington Square Park TONIGHT at 8p! Meet me there.” The email explained the core message of his residency: “Speaking CAOS to power to name the systems that shape us, to navigate them without losing ourselves, and to build new ones when the old ones don’t serve us anymore.” This felt like an invitation directly into his creative world.

I arrived at the Kimmel Center at 4:50 p.m. and waited in line. As a non-NYU guest, I had to wait in the lobby until 5:30 p.m., but the anticipation was worth it. Once inside, I was lucky enough to snag a seat in the third row, as the first two were reserved. The talk began at 6:10 p.m. After introductions from several faculty members, including Dean Jack H. Knott, Miguel came out at 6:18 p.m., and I was completely starstruck. Having loved him since I was five years old, it was a surreal moment I shared with my mother growing up.

The CAOS Curriculum

The talk was incredibly insightful. Miguel shared the message behind his new album, CAOS, which was set to be released on October 23rd for his 40th birthday. He unveiled his “CAOS Curriculum,” set to explore topics like “CREATIVITY, COLLABORATION AND COMMERCE” and “IDENTITY, VALUES AND BRAND BUILDING IN THE AGE OF AI.” His mission is clear: to shift power back to the artists and creative enablers, ensuring they can protect and sustain their best work. The quote he shared that will always stick with me is: “THERE MUST BE CHAOS IN ONESELF TO GIVE BIRTH TO A DANCING STAR”—FRIEDRICH NIETZSCHE. The talk ended at 7:18 p.m., and as I got close, I managed to say “Hi,” and he said he would see us soon in Washington Square Park.

A few new friends and I, all NYU students, traveled to the park together, following his press team. We were waiting for a while, but he finally arrived at 7:55 p.m., bringing a massive crowd with him. I was lucky to be in the second row where he was initially set up. He spoke passionately about artists putting themselves on the line for what they believe in. He sang two songs from his new album (Out October 23rd, I’m already in love and can’t wait to listen) and, at a guest’s request, sang the instant classic “Sure Thing,” which was pure magic.

The Spontaneous Birthday Miracle

Then, the true miracle happened. Miguel shifted to another part of the park, climbing on top of the fountain to get a better view of the crowd. Somehow, I have no idea how, I ended up being first row, so close to him it was insane. I tried my best to give him as much space as I could, but there were at least 150 people behind me. I had to look up the whole time just to see him, and we were so close we could see each other’s sweat.

He started singing another song and then went around taking pictures with everyone and signing items. I was lucky enough to get a picture with him, and he signed a paper I got from a sweet girl who came with us to the park. It was a completely magical moment. I was so starstruck that I didn’t know what to say to tell him how much he means to me, as I’ve looked up to him for so long. I was briefly stuck there, trying to get out of everyone’s way so that others could get the same chance. I eventually was able to get out and left around 8:30 p.m., content with life.

It was the best birthday gift I could ever ask for, especially happening just three days before my birthday. I’m still in shock, but I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to see him, especially so close up. This night was a perfect mix of chaos and connection.