This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By: Amelia-Rose Williams

“‘Tis Autumn” – Nat King Cole

Let’s set the scene: it’s Thanksgiving Day, your Aunties are tired from all the cooking and helping they’ve been doing in a packed kitchen. Your Uncles are sitting, enjoying the big game and talking about the good ol’ days. You and your cousins are scrolling social media, yapping about current trends, and planning a way to sneak out. All while Nat King Cole perfectly opens and sets the mood for the evening at your family gathering this Thanksgiving.

“Never Too Much” – Luther Vandross

Every black person knows “Never Too Much” is a family staple at every family gathering. It gets the mood going, people dancing, and the vibes popping. Luther Vandross just has this iconic voice that just knows how to get you going. Over the years, I never knew how much I appreciated this record and the nostalgia it brings to my life.

“Misty” – Ella Fitzgerald

Ella Fitzgerald has a voice that just sounds like elegance and speaks to you in ways you couldn’t imagine. Her rendition of the iconic song “Misty”, has to be one of my favorites. This is definitely a song that I would put at the end of the playlist for Thanksgiving, when everyone’s bellies have been full of turkey, mashed potatoes and decadent pumpkin pie. Ready to go home and conclude the evening.

“Autumn In New York” – Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong

Another classic by Ella Fitzgerald, featuring the iconic raspy voice of Louis Armstrong. Such a dynamic and iconic duo. I’d place this record somewhere in the middle of your playlist. Perhaps around the time when you and your family will be eating. It’s the perfect background song, setting an ambience of togetherness and love.

“Early Autumn” – Woody Herman & His Orchestra

“Early Autumn” is another record I’d play around mealtime; it’s an instrumental song and again perfect to set the mood. You can have it playing in the background while everyone is eating and chatting. Not making too much noise and adds perfectly to the organized chaos.