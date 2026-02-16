Small Gifts, Big Love

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Gifts for your favorite people on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day isn’t just for romantic love, but for love in all its forms. There are different types of love beyond romantic love, such as familial love or friendship love. Not all soulmates are romantic, so not all Valentines have to be either.

Want to get them a gift but don’t have any ideas?

Here are some ideas that can be adapted to the person and their relationship to you.

First up are the many bouquets.

You can gift a standard Flower Bouquet. When choosing, you could get their favorite flower or something with meaning behind it using floriography, the language of flowers. Alternatives such as crochet, Legos, or another medium are also welcome because they last longer and are more durable. You can gift a Stanley bouquet, which is the equivalent of a stuffed stocking. Based on the size and color, get mini items to put inside the tumbler. The last bouquet is a snack Bouquet with all their favorite snacks. Whether it’s candy or chips, it could be arranged into a bouquet.

Staying on the topic of snacks, you could get them something tasty.

From Sweet to Salty, Sour to Spicy, or even Savory, you can make a charcuterie board of their favorite foods. Whether it be dessert, breakfast, lunch, or dinner, as long as you choose cohesive items that look and taste good on the board, it should be a great gift. Keep in mind whether you want to make it to go or eat then and there, because certain foods are not suitable to eat cold or hot.

Another option, more commonly known, is a gift basket. You could choose a premade based on interests, or you can put one together yourself for a more personal touch. Fill it with items that remind you of them, things they’ve mentioned wanting, or what you know they’ll enjoy and it works for any type of relationship.

Want to do something that won’t cost anything? Online options are readily available and easy to do. You could make a playlist for their ears and a digital card or slideshow presentation for their eyes. These gifts become more meaningful because they reflect the connection you share.

think beyond traditional romance and honor all the connections that make your life brighter. After all, everyone deserves to feel loved on Valentine’s Day.