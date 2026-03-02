Sidelined to the Black (Not Just the Back): What Manon’s “Hiatus” Really Is

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s stop pretending Manon’s “hiatus” is complicated.

When HYBE announced that Manon would be stepping back from KATSEYE, the statement was immaculate in tone and hollow in substance. Sleek phrasing, controlled cadence, brand-first priorities. Fans were told schedules would proceed, promotions would remain intact, momentum would be preserved. This wasn’t concern, it was stabilization messaging. Protect the asset. Calm the market. Keep the machine running.

What the announcement conspicuously failed to do was center Manon as a person or as a creative contributor. There was no emphatic affirmation of her value, no urgency in safeguarding her image, no forward-facing reassurance of her role in the group’s future. Continuity mattered. She did not.

That imbalance isn’t incidental. It’s structural.

Manon is the only Black girl in the group, and pop history is littered with examples of lone Black members being hyper-scrutinized, quietly deprioritized and eventually pushed to the margins, while the industry insists race has nothing to do with it. The pattern is always laundered through euphemism: “timing”, “fit”, “group dynamics”.

We have watched this play out before. Normani, from Fifth Harmony, endured relentless racist harassment with lukewarm institutional protection despite being one of the strongest performers in her group. So much so that even one of her fellow group members, Camila Cabello, had to go to rehab in order to “fix” her racist tendencies. Leigh-Anne Pinnock, from Little Mix, later detailed how invisibility operated as policy: less styling investment, less narrative focus, less priority. The industry never names racism. It names outcomes.

With Manon, the groundwork was laid in public.

On Dream Academy, she was rapidly coded as “lazy” and “selfish”, adjectives disproportionately weaponized against Black women in professional environments. Other contestants received redemption arcs and vulnerability edits. Manon received suspicion. One of the people behind the show, Missy Paramo, repeatedly mispronounced her name on camera while expressing dissatisfaction. In an industry obsessed with brand precision, persistent misnaming is not a slip. It is a declaration of who is not worth getting right.

That framing didn’t end with the show. In KATSEYE’s 2026 Season’s Greetings photobook, fans were prompted with a multiple-choice question suggesting Manon’s defining trait could be her selfishness or laziness, direct callbacks to her negative edit. This wasn’t fandom discourse. It was official merchandise. When a company packages a smear into a product, it’s no longer biased by accident. It’s biased by design.

Then there’s visibility, or the lack of it. In KATSEYE’s two-minute debut track, Manon spent roughly half of the runtime either positioned at the back of the choreography or just fully hidden behind another member. In a song that short, placement isn’t random. Formations are engineered. Camera time is calculated. Center is currency. Minimizing the only Black member during a debut meant to introduce the group to the world sends a message, whether the company admits it or not.

The exclusions kept stacking. She wasn’t included in a Monster High promotional article and video tied to the group. The members posed in front of a Glossier billboard without her, even going as far as having her face covered, followed by Manon visiting the billboard without the members the next day. In a visual industry, symbolism isn’t trivial. It’s language.

When Manon liked a post discussing “The Lone Black Girl in Girl Groups”, it resonated because the evidence was already there. When her boyfriend reposted similar commentary on his Instagram story, it didn’t introduce a theory, it articulated what many had already observed.

What has been equally loud is the silence. Members who are readily commenting under celebrities’ posts or recently publicly championed member Lara’s solo venture have offered no visible affirmation or support for Manon. In a hyper-digital industry where engagement is strategy and their brand relies on being “chronically online”, silence is rarely, if ever, neutral. Add member Daniela’s father publicly declaring that KATSEYE is “bigger than one girl” and that 5 members, instead of 6, would be better for the group. That confidence doesn’t emerge in a vacuum. It reflects an understanding of who is protected by the system and who is expendable with it.

This isn’t about interpersonal tension. It’s about infrastructure. Black women in pop groups are routinely framed as difficult, unmotivated, or less marketable before being strategically sidelined. Language is sanitized. Optics are subtle. The outcome is predictable.

When the only Black girl is publicly criticized before debut, visually minimized at debut, excluded from key promotions, codified as “lazy” in official merchandise, met with silence during controversy, and then placed on hiatus under a brand-protective announcement, coincidence stops being a credible explanation.

At that point, it isn’t mismanagement. It’s design.