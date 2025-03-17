Shamia’s Declassified College Survival Guide

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Change is inevitable and scary, but it can also be a really amazing thing. There is nothing more special than entering as a freshman in college, where the possibilities seem endless, and they are. Change is crucial and it can be transformative. Your years in college are the ones that you spend cultivating your passions and exploring your interests, but it can be difficult to know where to start. I started St. John’s in 2021, post-COVID, and am graduating this May. Now that I’ve explained my credentials, trust me and follow these tips to make the most of your freshman year, and every year of college to come.

Tip #1 ~ Join a club

Joining a club is a great way to meet new people who have similar passions as you and get more involved on campus. You can apply to become an e-board member or attend meetings as a general member. Clubs may also push you out of your comfort zone and inspire you to follow your passions.

Tip #2 ~ Create a schedule and follow it!

A routine is essential for maximizing your time and balancing homework and your social life. By creating a schedule for when you should be doing homework or other tasks, it prevents procrastination. With all of your work done, you will have plenty of time to explore and have fun.

Tip #3 ~ Go to campus events!

St. John’s always has a cool event going on, whether it be a DAC After Hours or coffee house or a week of special activities such as commuter week, this is another great way to meet new people. It is also a great way to do a free activity in a safe space and unwind.

Tip #4 ~ Take good notes

It can be annoying to listen to a lecture and copy down notes, especially if the professor is just reading off of the PowerPoint. However, you will thank yourself later when the professor puts a question on the exam that they only mentioned in class and did not put on the PowerPoint. Taking good notes is also a really important skill to develop for any career path.

Tip #5 ~ Treat yourself (and others) with kindness

College is already as hard as it is, so be kind to yourself and others. College is a learning experience and you don’t know someone else’s journey. Grades do not define your worth and all you can do is your best. You will find the study methods that work for you and you will evolve. When you are going through a rough patch, always remember to be kind to yourself, and others because you don’t know if they’re going through a rough patch too.