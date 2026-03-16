Sex And The City Is More Than A Show, It’s Womanhood!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By: Amelia-Rose Williams

Let’s talk about sex, “Sex And The City”! For years, through my mom, my aunts, social media and now my friends “Sex And The City” has been a trending show that has been on the tip of our tongues since airing in 1998. “Sex and the City” explores our deepest innermost desires through a versatile group of women. You explore different themes of love, all while connecting on one solid idea: to be seen.

I pride myself on surrounding myself with a diverse group of people socially. I want to introduce myself to a variety of different outlooks. I like it when my opinion or my concept of life is challenged by the people I’ve been romantically involved with. I also like seeing their perspective and what they think about different concepts.

Women in our society are multifarious; some may want to get married, have children and settle down. Others are career-oriented, devoting their lives to a career or specific achievement and the people they meet along the way can come along for the ride or not. While some may want the best of both worlds. The possibilities are endless because we are distinct.

“Sex And The City” explores that distinctness and how it affects our relationships as women. Despite those differences, the one thing that connects us is our struggle to find partners that intertwine with us the way we want to. We’re often told, “Men mature more slowly,” or “I’m just not ready for that yet.” as a way to make us lessen our expectations and stoop down to a more acceptable level.

We are forced to accept less than what we deserve, while completely disregarding the fact that we are encouraging a years-old tradition of emotional incompetence and lack of maturity. Actions that are reinforced in men’s households as children, making them feel as though they are entitled or deserving of us. All while we flush our standards down the drain, getting stuck in relationships that don’t make us happy.

While we have used these negative and corrupt ideologies and found ways to cope, through “gossip”, making jokes at men’s expense or through conversations with the aunties, adding to them once we are old enough to. It’s to hide the negligence of the other sex’s willingness to improve on this flaw. Reason being it works in their favor, and they don’t want to change something that benefits them.

“Sex And The City” demonstrates all these topics and the various scenarios perfectly. Through their iconic outfits on the show and the many lines that have been quoted again and again, all while making light of the situation and bringing awareness at the same time, “Sex And The City” makes women feel seen, which is exactly what we want.