Scoring & Styling: Fashion in the WNBA

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sports and fashion are two very different cultures no one ever thought would share a world. Today, we see athletes’ own versions of runways, also known as “Tunnel Fits,” where athletes are able to showcase their outfits as they arrive at the arenas in which they compete in. This trend has become extremely popular in the WNBA. As their post-season has already begun, we have seen a plethora of players become fashion icons throughout the year. Here are my top 4 fashion-athletes, and feel free to click their names to explore their socials!

Chicago’s very own forward and guard, Dijonai Carrington, was one of the first people I thought of when thinking about tunnel-fit experts. Although she was out for most of the season due to a lingering foot injury, she always served looks while courtside. Since the end of Chicago’s below-average season, Carrington has been in her bag with looks while cheering on her girlfriend, Jackie Young, a player for the Las Vegas Aces who were in the playoffs. They’re sooo cute!

When people think of women’s basketball, people often think of this rising queer icon. Since starting for the Dallas Wings in 2025, she’s been Ms. PTSO (Put that Stuff On) and has been expressing herself through masculine outfits, and even got to partner with LEGO, showcasing a rose-themed outfit that includes a LEGO rose pin on her shirt. Also being a fellow Libra baddie and her goddess being Aphrodite, the Goddess of beauty, she is heavily in tune with her aesthetics and she loves to configure an outfit based on the vibes of the occasion.

If you’re looking for an athlete to follow who also serves chic and trendy, Rickea’s your girl! Averaging exactly 18 points a game this season before being out for the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL, Rickea has been on and off the court serving so many looks, including the returning 2000s trends like the kitten heel, capri jeans and Bayonetta glasses into her looks in the tunnel.

Another masculine fashion icon in the WNBA world is Ms. Ogunbowale, pronounced (oh-goon-bo-wah-lay), has not just been an impactful player on the court, but has also been an icon to many masculine-dressing players, including teammate Paige Bueckers! Between her iconic bandanas, scoring 42 points in a game, baggy jeans and forcing overtime to get a win for her team, she is a street-style inspiration for masculine women everywhere in the sports community!

There are so many fashion icons just within the WNBA alone; I would have been going on and on about our players like Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Angel Reese, iconic ballers who also slay the runway, or even other masculine-dressing icons like Saniya Rivers. But these are a few I had off the top of my head. Make sure to watch the WNBA Playoffs starting October 17 to see some more fashion yays, nays, and some intense competition between the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries.