Rupaul’s Drag Race: A Midseason(ish) Kiki

Are you feeling the Fuego? Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 18 is now half way through, and safe to say: it burns. As someone who has been watching since the ripe age of ten I feel it is my duty to grace you with my opinions.

Episode 1: “You Can’t Keep A Good Drag Queen Down!”

Thank the drag gods for skipping the talent show right out of the gate. Nothing separates the seasoned from the mediocre quite like a sewing challenge. Speaking of seasoned, Nini Coco, absolutely devoured. She transformed orange paper bags into a two-piece that looks ready for NYFW. When she took that crown, it wasn’t just a win but a warning to the rest of the queens of what was to come.

Episode 2: “Q-Pop Girl Groups”

This episode was a bit “meh” to me. Everyone was good, but it was clear from the start who would sink, swim or soar. Speaking of soar Miss Jane Don’t the clear winner. No retake, not even a glimpse of insecurity in the showcase of talent she shows us. But there was a tragedy (to me at least) the loss of DD Fuego. I did not clock her to be the Pork Chop of the season, but her lip sync was not fuego.

Episode 3: “RPDR Live Returns!”

Hot take: RPDR live is always just okay. It lacks the nostalgia of Snatch Game or the camp of the Rusical. I adore Juicy Love Dion and she rightfully won (especially with that delicious look). But nobody, not even Rupaul in a blonde bob, could ever convince me that Mandy Mango deserved to go home. It felt like the producers were actively pushing her out the door on (inter)national television.

Episode 4: “Red Carpet Mash Ups”

I loved this concept. Nini Coco, Vita Vontese Star and Jane Don’t proved once again that their construction skills are top tier. But can we talk about Athena Dion? That look was fugly. I don’t care what Ru says, that look over Darlene Mitchell’s? To quote Tatiana “choices”. I truly feel so bad for Briar Blush, being sick the entire time just to sashay away right before her birthday.

Episode 5 & 6: “Rate-A-Queen(s)”

May I say simply it was diabolical to move “Rate-A-Queen” to the middle of a season. The first episode, in my opinion, was ranked accurately. Juicy Love Dion ate them all up and asked for a second course for that lip sync, then shared the course with Mia Starr. But Myki Meeks landing in the bottom during the second episode? Absolutely insane. It should have been Kenya Pleaser. Argue with a wall. And Athena’s top placement and win in the lip sync? Fake, faker than Mia’s breastplate.

Episode 7: “Drag Queen’s for Change”

Can we hold space for Jane Don’t’s clown college being at St. John’s? My worlds colliding in a way I never expected. Am I allowed to mention that on my ambassador tours now? Jane Don’t headlining Tip Off? The smile on Myki’s face after taking the win the week after being in the bottom was fabulous. Poor Vita VonTesse Starr. If I had to lip sync against THEE Juicy Love Dion my bags would be packed before the music even played.

Episode 8: “Snatch Game for Love”

I hated that format change. The “Love Island” style belongs on All Stars. Speaking of All Stars, Mia Starr booked herself a ticket to All Stars 11. I have never seen someone flop on Snatch Game so hard. It felt like watching anyone try to beat Juicy in a lip sync, just painful. I was shocked that Nini won. Not that I did not think she was hysterical but Discord Addams really tickled my fancy. Her Pope was hysterical from the moment she entered until exit. Another shock? Kenya Pleaser’s survival while her runway look was giving “Prime Day Sale”.

Episode 9: “Fannie, The Hard Knock Ball Rusical”

This cast is undeniably talented. As Rupaul said she was “pulling out hairs” trying to pick the bottom queens. Unfortunately, it was the “Battle of the Dions”, ending Athena Dion’s strong run. The win wasn’t just earned, it was inevitable. Jane Don’t was the definition of perfect. The way she brought this character to life and her runway made her the clear winner.

If the Final Three isn’t Nini Coco, Myki Meeks, and Jane Don’t, I’m filing a formal complaint. These three have “Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent” embedded in their essence. Now for episode 10 I won’t be surprised if we finally say “bye-bye” to Kenya Pleaser.

My final thought: My heart aches for Plane Jane and Season 16 every single day, but this season is keeping the fire lit.