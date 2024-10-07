This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

Autumn is officially underway, which means for many that “Gilmore Girls” rewatching season has also begun. Rory Gilmore, one of the main characters in the beloved early 2000s series, is known for her commitment to school and intense studying habits. She is the subject of many social media edits that romanticize academic success, portraying an aesthetic and appealing idea of what studying is like.

Unfortunately, completing assignments and preparing for assessments are rarely this enjoyable or come as naturally as it does for Rory. It is much simpler and more common to procrastinate, dread and feel overwhelmed by the intense academic expectations that come along with college life. However, it is possible to make studying, and, in turn, academic achievement, less daunting and even somewhat pleasant.

Create the ultimate study playlist: It is all too simple to get distracted or to become restless with the silence that studying entails. Making a soundtrack to play while studying can help with focusing and assist with retention. Instrumental music is typically the most conducive to productive studying since there are not any lyrics to be distracted by, while also providing a calming atmosphere. However, if you are able to retain information you read while simultaneously listening to music with lyrics, feel free to add such songs to the playlist too.

Use materials you enjoy: Do not underestimate the power of a stylish pen or pretty font. If you’re writing or typing notes to study (which is one the best ways to remember information), choose colors and styles you find aesthetically pleasing. Pastel highlighters, custom fonts and gel pens are not only more fun to use, but they could also help you remember information! Color coding your notes can make the content you’re studying more digestible, and can motivate you to continue jotting down information- even when it’s not very entertaining.

Decide on a delegated study space: Finding a comfortable, peaceful location to work provides a sense of routine that will make studying a productive portion of your day. Whether you live on campus or commute, it can be helpful to have a room or corner that is dedicated to studying. This doesn’t have to be in the library though; an outdoor table under a beautiful, large tree near Marillac Terrace or a cozy corner in the Writing Center can be just as productive! The only requirement is to find a quiet place that is exclusive for studying (if it’s also pretty, that’s a great bonus!). While at Yale, Rory has her “own” reading tree, so traditional studying spaces are definitely not mandatory.

Make a vision board: When doing a tedious research project or reading what feels like an endless article, it can be difficult to remember the end goal of studying, and the present workload seems pointless. Creating a vision board – either physical or digital – that you can keep with you while studying can remind you of the dreams that studying will help you accomplish. Get creative: motivational quotes, related images and positive affirmations are great starting points, but anything that connects to short and long-term goals works! This can inspire you to put more effort into your studies in order to work towards the success you’re bound to achieve!

Although studying isn’t always ideal or entertaining, it is possible to romanticize it to the point that it can even be somewhat fun! Rory Gilmore’s academic pursuits aren’t limited to Yale students or geniuses. Studying in a way that makes it less of a chore and more enjoyable allows it to become productive, making amazing grades a very attainable goal!