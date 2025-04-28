This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

Content Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Pretty Little Liars”

Through watching the series “Pretty Little Liars,” I found it to be a great show full of mysteries, suspense, horror and bits of dark comedy. It’s a must-see show. The summer after Alison’s disappearance, four friends – Hannah, Spencer, Emily and Aria – were grieving over their best friend, who had died after vanishing into the night on Labor Day weekend during a sleepover at Alison’s parents’ lake house.

The way she died holds the mystery of how she died. After finding the clue, they’re trying to piece together what happened and figure out if she’s still alive, as they’ve been receiving anonymous notes revealing their deepest, darkest secrets, all of which end with the letter “A;” they suspect she might not be gone after all. Secrets that only Allison knows are being sent to them. They received threats that if they failed to comply with this person’s demands, their loved ones would be harmed.

Each episode ended on a cliffhanger — little clues and hints of what “A” person is planning to do each episode makes you want to know more about who it is, what they’re planning and who it’s going to hurt. Each episode is filled with suspense of if they’re going to find out the killer or if they’re going to find out the person threatening them and their families.

It turns out that it’s not just one person, but a team, which includes the closest friends of the four friends. At the time, they felt betrayed, and they were still receiving threats that this person would target them, their loved ones, and their secrets, despite their loved ones being part of the A-Team. They haven’t seen the person who is truly in charge, the one everybody fears and is afraid to meet.

Overall, this is a great show to watch. After rewatching the show twice it’s definitely worth it. It is filled with young romance and thriller vibes.