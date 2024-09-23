This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

As the Fall Equinox approaches, the official harbinger of the fall season, we say goodbye to summer until next year. The leaves begin to change color and we trade in our tank tops for sweaters and jackets. Fall brings the arrival of rainy, chilly days—some of my favorites. Rainy days provide the perfect excuse to indulge in comforting activities. With cloudy skies and small puddles, you must keep your spirits high. Whether you prefer to stay in or venture outside into the showers, there are many ways to stay entertained. Rain or shine, you should enjoy a beautiful fall day! Here are some of my favorite activities for a rainy day and some suggestions for you to try this season.

Making a Mood or Vision Board:

Sometimes the weather calls for a stay-in day. Instead of spending your day in bed, consider creating a mood or vision board. Apps like Pinterest make it easy to create digital boards, but if you prefer a physical mood board, you can use old magazines or print images of your choice. This activity allows your imagination and creativity to flow and helps you envision and manifest your goals. Visualization is one of the most effective ways to bring your goals to fruition, plus it’s super fun!

Have a festive drink:

Whether you visit your local coffee shop or make your own drinks, having a festive beverage always helps me get into the fall spirit. Some of my favorite fall drinks include hot chocolate, apple cider and vanilla lattes. I love using a festive mug for my drink of choice, which adds an extra touch to the cozy fall vibe.

Create (or edit) a playlist:

Music is something that connects so many people and can serve as an escape. Personally, I love having playlists of my favorite songs for different occasions. Creating a new playlist for the season or updating an old one is the perfect activity for a rainy day. Music helps me center myself, so listening while curating a custom playlist— choosing a title, adding a photo, and arranging the songs— can be incredibly peaceful, especially with the sound of rain.

Redecorating for Fall:

One of my favorite things to do at the start of each new season is redecorate my space. Changing out throw pillows or comforters can make all the difference in transforming your space. I love adding hints of orange, red and brown into my decor to capture those fall vibes. Candles are also wonderful ways to enhance your space for the new season.

Go pumpkin picking:

One of my favorite activities growing up was picking out a pumpkin at a pumpkin patch. This activity can be done alone or with friends and is a great chance to get some cute pictures with the pumpkins while picking some to take home! The options are unlimited with what you choose to do with your pumpkin. You can carve it, bake the seeds, or use it to make a pumpkin-flavored dessert. Regardless of how you end up using your pumpkin, you’ll have a great time!

Rainy days can sometimes feel like a setback, but they are what you make of them! You can enjoy the fall season despite the weather, and I hope you try out at least one of these activities on your next rainy day.