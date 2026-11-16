This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that we’re halfway through November, the semester has gotten into a very serious stretch of time. Midterms have passed, and everyone has finals on their mind, knowing that in a few short weeks, they will be upon us again.

At this point in the semester, many students most likely feel burnt out. However, we aren’t quite in the final stretch. We still have assignments and tests, and finals are the true sign of being done. Since we aren’t there yet, there are a few important things to keep in mind to power through the rest of the semester.

Firstly, you need to check in with yourself. How are you currently doing in your classes? How did you do on your midterms? These are important things to ask yourself to see where you are at. After receiving your answer, you should have a good idea of what to do for the last half of the semester.

If you feel you could have done better, why is this the case? Did you neglect your assignments? Maybe you know you prioritized something else over studying, not giving it your all. In any case, your honest reflection is what you need to do if you want to improve. By picking up on where you originally went wrong, you have the ability to make amends before it’s too late. If you are truly lost on how to improve, you always have the option of emailing and meeting with your professors to hear straight from them what they expect of you.

If you’re already happy with how you’re doing in your courses, now is the most important time for you. Don’t grow too comfortable. Whatever you were doing to make it this far needs to be continued. Slacking off will make all of that hard work meaningless in the end, so it’s important to stay focused for these last few weeks.

After creating your game plan, whether it be to help you improve or continue with something that’s already helping you succeed, it’s important to plan your breaks as well. If you’ve mastered the art of scheduling, you already know the drill. If you’ve made it this far without a break, however, you need to schedule one, stat. Breaks allow for your body and mind to reset so that you can continue achieving your goals. Avoiding a break causes you to run the risk of burning out, which would be disastrous at this point in the semester.

It’s also important to remember not to be too generous with your breaks. If you keep neglecting your studies with the excuse that you “need a break,” knowing that you just took one, you’re only lying and hurting yourself. Throughout the semester, being honest with yourself is one of the most important things you can do. At the end of the day, the only person you’re hurting if you lie is yourself.

A fun way to get through the end of the semester is to plan some fun over winter break. Giving yourself something to look forward to makes all the hard work worth it in the end. It won’t feel as good and rewarding if you don’t do well, so telling yourself you’re going to be on the grind until then is a great way to power through and keep you going.

Overall, the most important thing you can do at this point in the semester is to continue to work hard. Compared to high school, classes end very early here at St. John’s. It’s not a lot of time when you need to focus and lock in. If you need to sacrifice some fun for these next few weeks, just think about how worth it it’ll be in the end when you check and see all of your amazing grades.