Political Fatigue: How We Should Be Viewing What is Taking Place in Our Country

By: Amelia-Rose Williams

It’s doomsday in all our minds, sitting idly by while we watch jesters entertain themselves on a stage and claim that it is for the benefit of us. Are we supposed to laugh? Smile? Give a thumbs up that we are happy with how things are looking? Or are we supposed to be angry, frustrated and impatient that nothing is being done in the way we’d like.

I’ve made statements in the past that discussed the importance of understanding the power we hold as people. With everything transpiring on the news and in the world. There is one thing they all have in common, us, the people. We have the power to impact the control to bring change, the problem is that we never acknowledge it.

The system is made for us to believe that there is only so much we can do to keep us obedient, but for how long? How long are we going to sit idly by while we watch our country, the country of promise, of freedom, of light, be ripped away from us? We are ALL sons and daughters of immigrants, of people who have fought hard for us not to experience the same upbringing they had to.

There is not a day that goes by that I don’t remember that sacrifice, so instead I’m strategizing. It’s time we look to the future of what we want for ourselves, and explore what is out there for us. I’m not saying abandon your home and leave the country. I’m saying open your eyes and see the truth that lies before you; explore what options await you, and decide for yourself how you want to live.

Remember that we hold the power, you hold the power and there is still hope. Remind your peers to vote and vote in their best interest. Stop giving these corrupt politicians who don’t care about you, your money. Learn about who you are voting for, and don’t vote for them simply because you like what color party they are from.

Because at the end of the day, you have to comprehend that your vote and the vote of like-minded people like yourself voted to rip apart the one thing that this country stood solid on. Hope.