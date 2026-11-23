This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By: Amelia-Rose Williams

Thanksgiving is a holiday that so many people overlook when this time of year comes around. It’s like all we talk about is Christmas; like, wait a second, guys, aren’t we forgetting something?

Pumpkin Pie

I’m starting strong and first on the chopping block: pumpkin pie. I’m skipping dinner and jumping straight into dessert. I know what you all are thinking: “It’s a classic”, “A perfect way to end the evening.”

I beg to differ; pumpkin pie just tastes so bland to me. Even with the correct dressings, it just tastes like spices thrown together. Every year I attempt to try and like it, I just end up hating it all over again.

Now, before you start saying, “But sweet potato pie is better!” That’s next on the chopping block.

Sweet Potato Pie

I have NEVER liked sweet potatoes, no matter how they are presented to me. I don’t believe a potato should be sweet; those things are meant to be savory no matter how you try and swing it.

Now you’re gonna convince me it deserves to be made into a pie?! Oh no, baby, I’m good, thanks. I would say it’s a glorified pumpkin pie, but that would be giving pumpkin pie too much credit.

Cranberry Sauce

I honestly can’t figure out the point of this dish, no matter how hard I try. It’s like sour but sweet and I’m just like, why is it here? What is it supposed to go with? The gravy goes with the mashed potatoes and turkey.

The stuffing pairs perfectly with the turkey and veggies. Then you just have cranberry sauce- like, what? I just don’t get whose idea this was; get rid of it. This thing quite literally throws my whole meal off balance.

Turkey

Last but certainly not least is turkey. I feel as though I don’t even need to explain why this dish is overrated. It’s the centerfold of Thanksgiving and by far the most subpar thing to exist.

I just don’t understand how this can be enjoyable to anyone, like, what the heck. It’s so dry and just bland. It’s so hard to make it juicy without risking burning your house down just for it to put you to sleep; you can say goodbye to the rest of your evening.

As you can see, I’m very passionate about my Thanksgiving dishes: some of my favorites are mashed potatoes, stuffing, peach cobbler, ham and mac and cheese. I mean, you can’t go wrong with any of those choices, come on.

I know a lot of people may disagree with this ranking, but hey, I’m sorry most of those things I listed just taste like goulash. Anyways, Happy Thanksgiving; save me a plate, as long as it doesn’t include any of those items!