“One of a Kind”: A Review of Six the Musical

“Six the Musical,” originally premiering on the West End in 2017, opened on Broadway, bringing the pop group formed by Henry VIII’s six former wives to fans in the United States. It is a fun and energetic 80-minute show that reminds audiences more of a pop concert than a traditional musical that covers rather emotional themes.

Unlike most Broadway shows, “Six” doesn’t feature elaborate sets or a complete ensemble. However, the minimalist set works for what the show is looking to accomplish. Throughout the entire duration of the musical, the whole cast is on stage, and the ladies-in-waiting, or the band, are featured prominently in what looks like the band at a pop concert. The queens take turns sharing their tragic stories, hoping to figure out, “whoever has been dealt the worst hand shall be the one to lead the band.” The songs themselves are upbeat, and in between numbers, the queen takes part in playful banter. In this show, the queens themselves take the stage front and center, showing they don’t need a castle to command the court.

At first glance, “Six” might seem like pure bubblegum pop, much like the feminist energy of the “Barbie” movie. But beneath the fun beats and dazzling costumes, the show dives into deeper themes of power, agency and rewriting history. Songs like “All You Wanna Do” explore the way women were often treated as property. At the same time, the show’s focus on “Her Story” rather than “History” flips the narrative by reminding us that Henry VIII is only famous because of his six wives.

The show’s modern, feminist spin on the history of the Tudors makes the story feel fresh and relevant, especially in an era where women in history’s voices are finally amplified. It’s a history lesson wrapped up in a glittery pop album.

One of the best things about “Six” is that all six actresses remain on stage the entire time, delivering non-stop vocals and choreography. When I saw the show, the newly crowned Broadway cast had just started their run that week, but you wouldn’t have known it; they were phenomenal.

The six queens: Najah Hetsberger as Catherine of Aragon, Gianna Yanelli as Anne Boleyn, Kelsie Watts as Jane Seymour, Krystal Hernandez as Anne of Cleaves, Kay Sibal as Kat Howard and Taylor Marie Daniel as Catherine Parr each brought incredible vocal power, stage presence, and chemistry to the show. Whether belting high notes or delivering sassy one-liners, they hooked the audience completely.

This show perfectly balanced entertainment and history and provided social commentary through a feminist lens. It’s a fun performance from start to finish and a great way to spend the night in the city!