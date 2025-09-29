On the Hudson: An Exclusive Look at Lola Young’s Intimate Amazon Music Boat Show

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Forget the usual concert venue. On Wednesday, September 24, I traded the typical New York City stage for the deck of a Cruiseline boat, sailing the Hudson River for an exclusive event. This was Amazon Music’s special event for Breakthrough Artist Lola Young, and it was the ultimate intimate show for dedicated subscribers. The 18 and over event, held at Pier 83 North River Piers in Midtown, felt less like a concert and more like a high vibe, low-key industry party for the real fans.

To ensure I didn’t miss a thing, I arrived early, around 2 p.m., even though the queue started at 4 p.m. About 30 people were already waiting, and the energy was exhilarating. The pier itself was already promoting the artist, with Lola’s music video truck playing her hit song “Dealer,” setting the mood for the evening. I waited until about 3:30 p.m., then we all started lining up.

The meticulous process to get in was a testament to the event’s exclusivity. First, they checked everyone’s ID, then gave everyone over 21 a yellow wristband. Around 4:00 p.m., Lola’s team members checked that we followed Lola Young on Amazon Music, even helping guests who needed navigation assistance. After the follow check, we had to sign a waiver, a slightly shocking moment, essentially saying we were okay with being filmed, photographed and responsible for ourselves on the boat (lol). After all that, we got a black wristband marked as fully approved and lined up beside the ship.

We finally boarded at about 5:30 p.m. The two-hour wait was immediately worth it. Once inside, the boat was set up perfectly. On the first level, there was a station where you could write notes or submit questions for a Q&A with Lola. I wrote a quick note saying, “Love your music so much.” Then, we went upstairs to the second level, where the drinks were served. The bar offered creative, designer mocktails named after her songs. I grabbed my free token and tried the “Dealers Paradise,” a delicious blend of pineapple, chai spices, coconut and seltzer water, which was really good.

The atmosphere was electric as we waited for the show to start. They had a free airbrush temporary tattoo station, where you could get a flaming heart or a spider. I ended up getting both! And, because this event was a whole mood, Lola’s team was taking free Polaroid pictures for everyone, complete with a cute cover to frame. I will definitely be framing mine. At 5:30 p.m., we were finally allowed outside to see the sights as the boat took off and to check out the stage where Lola was set to perform. They played great music while we waited for the show to begin.

At 6 p.m., the host introduced everything, and at 6:10 p.m., Lola Young took the stage to perform! She played nine amazing songs, including “F*** Everyone,” “Penny out of Nothing,” “Spiders,” “Dealer,” “One Thing,” “Sad Sob Story,” “Not Like That Anymore,” and “Post S** Clarity.” My favorite song to hear her sing live was “One Thing.” The show was scheduled for a Q&A, but instead, she sweetly asked if we wanted one more song and decided to play “Messy,” which was a perfect surprise to end the set.

The show ended around 6:45 p.m. We, then, enjoyed the stunning nighttime sights of the city skyline from the water. We also got free merch before docking, T-shirts that said “I ❤️ LY” and a commemorative poster. The boat finally docked around 7:30 p.m., and we even got a free slice of pizza on our way, making for a perfect end to a fun night.

The night’s magic didn’t end there: my friend Shein and I decided to wait outside to see if we could say hi. After about 30 to 45 minutes of bonding over our mutual love for Lola, our hope paid off as everyone dispersed and went home. She walked out right in front of us, and while I was stupidly singing one of her songs (so embarrassing!), we got to meet her. We both got pictures with her, and she sweetly said, “Love you guys” before leaving. I’m still in shock that I got to see her live so close in an intimate way, with the sights of NYC in the background, and leave with many amazing keepsakes to cherish. I can’t wait to see her perform again one day! Thank you, Amazon Music, and thank you, Lola Young!