October On Repeat: 5 Songs to Add to Your Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

October has a way of making even the most ordinary moments feel just a bit different. Maybe it’s the cooler air on your walk to class, the sun beginning to set earlier than you’re used to, or even the sudden urge to romanticize your daily routine. Whatever it is, the right music can make the season feel even more memorable. From dreamy R&B to soft indie tracks and nostalgic favorites, these five songs totally deserve a spot in your October playlist.

“Belt Loop” – Tiny Habits

There is something that is so comforting about the way Tiny Habits blend their voices together. “Belt Loop” has soft harmonies and a slowed-down beat that gives it such an intimate feeling that makes it so perfect for a slower October morning. It’s the kind of song that just makes you stop and think for a moment about the relationships we have with people in our lives.

“Bound” – Naomi Scott

Naomi Scott brings a certain kind of emotional depth to “Bound” that you can only find in music that makes you feel something before you can even begin to understand the lyrics. Her vocals are so powerful yet delicate, and this is definitely one of those songs that you’ll want playing in your headphones as you get lost in your thoughts.

“Clarity” – John Mayer

Not every fall song has to be slow or mysterious. John Mayer’s “Clarity” offers such a refreshing change of pace with its warm instrumentation. There’s just something about the way John Mayer plays the guitar that makes the song just feel so effortless. It feels like the soundtrack to an afternoon when everything seems to be falling right into place.

“I Saw Your Face” – Malcolm Todd

There is such a youthful charm to Malcolm Todd’s music that just makes it so easy to return to. “I Saw Your Face” adds this unique touch of nostalgia and personality to the playlist, and it perfectly captures what it’s like to run into someone you haven’t seen in a while, whether it be a former friend or lover.

“Lovers Rock” – Sade

Sade’s music has a special timeless quality to it that never feels out of place. “Lovers Rock” brings a certain kind of romance and warmth to the playlist through a smooth and understated sound. It is the absolute perfect song for those October evenings when all you want to do is slow down and enjoy the comfort of your own company.

If there’s one thing I love about music, it’s how the right song can completely change the way you experience a moment. Whether you’re already familiar with these artists or discovering them for the first time, I hope a few of these tracks find their way into your daily rotation! After all, sometimes all it takes is one good song to make an ordinary moment feel a little more special.