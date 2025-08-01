OCMD: My Go-To Spots in Ocean City

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up, my parents never took me to Ocean City. Although I only lived 2-3 hours away, they took us to other destinations that were much nicer but were so far away. The summer before my junior year of high school, my family and I, plus a friend, went to Ocean City for the first time. Since then, I have gone five more times in the span of 2 years. I can comfortably say that I love Ocean City. I feel like it is often underestimated and it is a fun beach town to take a quick trip to. No matter the weather, I have always found something to do. So, let’s dive into my favorite spots here in Ocean City!

Old Pro Golf: Of their many locations, two are indoors. This place is an affordable indoor mini golf spot that also hosts an arcade and is the perfect activity to check out during rainy days. My friends and I checked this place out on a stormy day during our trip to give us something to do other than staying in our rooms and watching movies. However, if the weather is nice out, check out any of the dozens of mini golf locations that fill up the city for a good time!

Splash Mountain Waterpark: Owned by Jolly Roger Amusement Parks, a notorious amusement park here in OCMD both at its own location and on the Boardwalk, this waterpark is a small yet thrillful park. If you’re like me and don’t like beaches, this place is for you! I had a lot of fun in the wave pool, lazy river and tube rides!

The Boardwalk: Cliche, but iconic. The Boardwalk is a must visit here in OCMD. Right off the beach, there are hundreds of stores and restaurants to visit, along with arcades, amusement rides and even a haunted house!. At the end of the Boardwalk, you can find Jolly Roger park, which has rollercoasters, games and my personal favorite – The Slingshot! You will find so much to do at The Boardwalk but make sure your wallet is prepared too.

The Original Crabcake Factory: This small and tucked away restaurant is a favorite of mine. It may not be the most interesting or fancy seafood restaurant here in Ocean City, but as a crab-lover, it is delicious. I have never been disappointed by anything I’ve ordered here. From the crab fries, crab pretzels, crab dip, crabcakes and more that they offer, anything you can think of, they got it!

Mother's Cantina: It's been years since I've been but each time I'm in town, I always remember this place. When I came here, I was with a friend in November, a very cold and quiet time to go to the city, and almost everything was closed, but this restaurant wasn't. This was also my first time trying birria tacos which was a good choice and much needed at the time. This place brought me good food, good vibes and nostalgia.

If you're ever in Ocean City, explore and let loose. It's a great and laid back town to do whatever you want, try new things and explore new places in or nearby the city.