NYFW Press Pass: My First Fashion Week Experience

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As an entertainment and media contributor, getting invited to attend New York Fashion Week as press was an incredible and surreal opportunity. I was invited to cover the fashion show and brand licensing launch debut party for designer Elie Balleh. The exclusive event took place on Monday, September 8, 2025, at 307 W 38th St, Studio 1401 in New York City. The invitation specified a press call time of 5:00 p.m., followed by a red carpet at 6:00 p.m. and a showtime of 6:30 p.m. The event also supported a meaningful cause, Solving Kids’ Cancer, which added a wonderful layer of philanthropy to the glamour of the evening.

Stepping onto the red carpet and being a part of the press was a surreal experience. The atmosphere was buzzing with excitement, and I saw a mix of celebrities, models, industry insiders and philanthropic supporters. Being a part of the press gave me a unique vantage point to capture the energy and style of the event. It was so much fun to be a part of the event and see all of the beautiful gowns on the runway. The show was a stunning display of design, with each piece showcasing Balleh’s vision and artistry. The level of detail in the clothing, from the intricate beading to the flowing fabrics, was truly breathtaking. I was also able to interact with the models, who were all kind and professional, making the experience even more enjoyable. My role was to capture the show for press coverage, and I was able to get great content and photos that are now a key addition to my portfolio.

This experience was a huge step in building my portfolio and gaining valuable industry experience. Attending a New York Fashion Week show from the press perspective gave me a whole new appreciation for the hard work and artistry that goes into fashion, and it was a moment I won’t soon forget. It taught me about the fast-paced nature of the industry and the importance of being prepared and professional. The night was a perfect blend of high fashion, celebrity sightings and genuine inspiration, and I left feeling motivated and excited for future opportunities. The connections I made and the content I captured will be invaluable as I continue to pursue my passions in media and entertainment.