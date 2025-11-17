NYC Holiday Events 2025: The Ultimate Guide for Festive Fun

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

New York City offers a vibrant lineup of holiday events in 2025, featuring a diverse range of activities, from world-famous shows and tree lighting ceremonies to festive markets, dazzling light displays and family-friendly activities throughout the season.

The Bryant Park Winter Village in Midtown offers dozens of holiday-themed shops, The Lodge, seasonal treats and one of the most picturesque ice rinks in New York City. The Radio City Christmas Spectacular with the Rockettes began Nov. 7 and runs through late Dec. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade marks the start of the holiday season on Nov. 27, 2025. It travels from the Upper West Side to Herald Square. For a better view along the route, arrive by 5:30 a.m. Macy’s Holiday Square opened on Nov. 8 and runs through Dec. 30 at Herald Square (Broadway between 35th and 36th Streets). Beginning Dec. 3, additional areas between Broadway, from 32nd to 33rd Streets and 34th to 35th Streets, will open, with slightly revised hours: Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrived on Nov. 8, with the iconic lighting ceremony scheduled for Dec. 3, 2025. The tree is decorated with over 50,000 lights and topped with a Swarovski crystal star. Even without the tree lighting, the tree still gets large crowds, so you should try to go early.

The Union Square Christmas Market opens on Nov. 13, filled with handcrafted gifts, festive food and seasonal drinks, making it perfect for early holiday shopping. On Nov. 24, Hudson Yards will turn on over two million lights in one of the city’s most remarkable modern displays. Saks Fifth Avenue’s holiday lights and window displays illuminate from Nov. 24. The Brooklyn Botanical Garden presents its “Lightscape” installation starting Nov. 22, and the Bronx Zoo’s Holiday Lights make for magical evenings outdoors from Nov. 17. Dyker Heights Christmas Light tours showcase Brooklyn’s famed neighborhood decorations throughout December. Christmas tree lighting ceremonies are also held at Bryant Park on Dec. 2 and on Wall Street on Dec. 4 in the Financial District. New York City Ballet presents The Nutcracker, and Candlelight Concerts feature festive classical performances at prominent venues from late November through early January. The North Pole Express, Passport to Santa experiences, and the Holiday Train Show at Grand Central Terminal offer interactive fun for children. The Museum of the City of New York hosts Gingerbread NYC: The Great Borough Bake-Off, as well as themed seasonal exhibits throughout the month of December. Restaurants such as Papillon Bistro transform into holiday-themed spaces, while hotels like The Plaza, Lotte New York Palace, and The Peninsula feature lavish decorations and unique programming. Join us for the most exciting campus event of the year: Her Campus’s Holiday Market will be held on November 20, in the DAC Living Room from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., where small businesses and clubs are invited to set up tables to promote and sell their products or services.