This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After years and years of my older sister rereading and rewatching Normal People, and years of her convincing me to follow in her footsteps, I finally watched Normal People. The Hulu original was filmed as an adaptation of the book Normal People, by Sally Rooney, published in 2018. Two years later, the television miniseries Normal People came out. I saw edits of the miniseries on my TikTok, and had heard my sister talk about it so much that it seemed that if I watched it, I knew I’d be heartbroken in the end.

Not knowing what to expect, I decided to finally sit down and binge-watch the 12 episodes. The story follows an on-and-off again relationship between Connell Waldron and Marianne Sheridan. They grow up in Ireland together and go to school, then eventually university. Connell is more of the popular athlete kind of guy, while Marianne is more shy and reserved. As they attend Trinity College, their dynamics flip. Marianne becomes very popular and outgoing and Connell struggles with alienation and depression.

The miniseries explores mental health, miscommunication, class anxiety, and the way people shape each other’s lives. Many shows or movies will leave you with some sort of altered mind. It can be mind-blowing or shift your perspective on life. Personally, these films or shows have been “La La Land” and the “Society of the Snow”. Finally, after watching Normal People, I added it to the list of shows that have altered my brain chemistry and are those shows you can only watch once.

I was so tempted to binge-watch this whole thing that it became addictive. It was on my mind during class, with my friends and at dinner. What would happen next? Halfway through episode three, my friend started to watch with me and it became a nightly thing where we would watch two episodes. I was grateful she was there because it helped me slow down and made the anticipation even better.

There is something that gives off a raw feeling in the show. It presents you with the most realistic relationship between two people. There is no filter, no lust, no climax point in the show. It is filled with deep emotions and small things about being in a miscommunicated relationship that really stuck out to me. The plot of the story definitely helps with the emotional touch that strikes you. It avoids the melodrama you expect and is in favor of realistic human vulnerability.

Marianne and Connell are never really “wrong” for each other. They are just paralyzed by their timing, missed signals and fear of judgment. It’s like watching a slow-motion mirror of real-life regrets. The side characters felt like they didn’t play a huge role because the story is solely focused on Marianne and Connell, but I would argue they did. They acted as mirrors and the pressures that shape Marianne and Connell’s personal identities. This show is definitely in my top five. I was taken into a different world, which altered my mindset when I watched it.

This is one of the most intense and captivating shows I have ever watched. I think the audience should take away that miscommunication is often a product of internal insecurity rather than lack of love. The show highlights how fears of judgment can derail our special connections. Normal People serve as a reminder that we can’t always control the timing in our lives. We are responsible for the courage we show in being honest with those we love.