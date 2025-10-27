No Tipoff: My Opinion About it 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the season arrives for basketball, tipoff creates a way for St. John’s to have a homecoming, since we do not have a football team. It’s a very special place and many students, including me last year, had created such memorable moments at tipoff. I was so disappointed when I learned that there was no tipoff this year.

This memorable moment is so dear to me because it was one of my first college experiences that I had shared with a lot of my friends. This event made my freshman year very fun and connected with others. Having my friends be with me and exceptionally my senior best friend with me spending her last time in college. Now the freshman class of 2029 will not know this experience. Many of my friends were very disappointed since we had hyped up a tipoff so much and were so excited because it was coming very soon. Last year, we had an amazing performer, Quavo. He made the crowd so hyped and played many songs that I have heard throughout my childhood. It was just so fun and lit, I will never forget it. I actually got super close to him since you came to the crowd and I got to take a photo near him. When October starts to rise, this is the one event that I get so happy and excited about, knowing that there’ll be a big-time artist like they had in the past like 2 Chainz, Mac Miller and Juice WRLD. It’s a way for me to relax after a very long week of midterms and just have fun with my friends. The fact that we didn’t have a tipoff this year especially because I pay a lot of tuition for my education. I would like to see my tuition goes into an event where i can enjoy the most. Me and my friends were very disappointed and we were very much looking forward to this moment.