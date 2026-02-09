Nicki Minaj & Her Relationship With Being Problematic

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By: Amelia-Rose Williams

Who is Nicki Minaj? Once seen and acknowledged as a music icon, an artist who changed the idea of what being a female rapper was, and displayed what it could be, and a woman who was once unapologetically creative and didn’t care what her counterparts thought. Some may even say that she was an advocate for spaces that didn’t get acknowledged for the impact that they had on the ‘culture’. Now? She is a Donald J. Trump-loving advocate who supports MAGA and claims she has felt “nothing” from her stage presence over the years compared to the feeling she got from sitting across Erica Kirk.

To understand who Nicki Minaj is, we should take a trip back in time. Nicki Minaj was born December 8, 1982, in St. James, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. Sometime after her birth, she grew up primarily in Queens, located in New York City. Nicki grew up in what most would consider a “troubled” family, and later in her life attended LaGuardia High School and took part in their singing and acting programs.

From what I could gather, Nicki’s enjoyment of Hip-Hop started as a hobby and later, as she got more popular and started to have an online presence, an envisionment of a career was not far behind. Nicki came out with guns blazing, throwing shots at any of the OG’s in the female rap game that even dare try and test her. Some of her most iconic rap beefs of all time were with Lil Kim and Remy Ma. When this had all occurred, Lil Kim warned the public that Nicki’s “ugly side” was going to come out and claimed that we, the public, truly don’t know her character.

While back then no one really batted an eye at Lil Kim’s words, fast forward to 2026, and I think it’s safe to say we have taken her words for granted. When I started to have some issues with Nicki’s behavior, it was when Cardi B started taking the spotlight in 2018. Cardi B, back then, had stated that, like many present-day female rappers, Nicki was an inspiration to her. She also expressed how she was hurt and disappointed in the way Nicki was treating her, hinting and even outrightly saying that Nicki was coming from a place of jealousy.

Still, fans were skeptical, and seeing as Cardi was new to the game, they couldn’t help but assume it was the other way around. Fast forward to the present day, Nicki has beefed with almost every single up-and-coming female rapper to date. When perspective really began shifting for fans was when Nicki Minaj was ranting about Megan Thee Stallion on X, formerly known as Twitter. Fans began digging deeper into what they thought could truly be the source of Nicki’s discomfort.

Nicki Minaj does not like competition; for a while, she was the only female rapper in the game that was pushing the boundaries of creativity and showing at large the impact women have in Hip-Hop. However, Nicki’s mistake has always been thinking that she is bigger than the program. She has single-handedly been trying to prevent the growth of the female rap industry for years. In public, she puts on this facade that she is open and inviting, but in essence, she doesn’t want competition. Which is odd coming from a person who entered into the industry ‘guns blazing’.

As a result, knowing that she can’t prevent the industry from progressing, she began spiraling on social media. Insulting her peers and created smear campaigns as an attempt to destroy their image. Her jealousy goes far deeper than the music industry; she has felt as though she has been dealt a tough hand in life and cannot cope with the fact that she is still probably holding onto unhealed trauma. Though she’s not let off the hook either, Nicki, like any artist of her caliber, has the money and resources to make her problems go away. Instead, she has chosen to be complicit with the hand that has been dealt to her and is taking it out on everyone else instead of strategizing accordingly.

Now, with nowhere left to go, she ran with her tail between her legs, as many problematic people have to President Trump, expecting to be uplifted by him and his party. However, what she failed to realize is that those individuals are racist, selfish, despicable human beings who don’t care how “legendary” you once were or claim to be; they do only what benefits them. In the end, she got exactly what was dealt to her; she lost her legacy and the hopes that she could somehow salvage her career, as well as the respect that she may have had from her peers and her fans. Nicki Minaj is over.