My Up-Close Experience at The Kali Uchis Sincerely Tour

A concert experience can be defined by the connection you feel to the artist, and for me, that connection was at an all-time high during Kali Uchis’ “Sincerely Tour” on September 12, 2025. The show, opened by Thee Sacred Souls, took place at Madison Square Garden, and I went in expecting to be in my seat, section C, row 4, seat 12. I had purchased my ticket for around $290 on Ticketmaster, a resale purchase that was worth every penny, as I was determined to get a good spot to see one of my favorite artists. However, due to an amazing and completely unexpected surprise, the first four rows were allowed to stand at the barricade, a policy from which I was lucky enough to benefit from. This put me at the front of the stage, surrounded by the most dedicated fans, and made the entire night feel incredibly intimate.

Being at the barricade was an absolute dream. I had an incredible view of the stage, and I could see every detail of her outfit, her facial expressions and her every move. She has a way of looking into the crowd that makes you feel like she’s singing just to you, and she looked at me multiple times throughout the night, creating a truly unforgettable personal connection. The crowd’s energy was electric, a pulsing wave of excitement and love for her music. A series of surprise guests, including JT, Rauw and Ravyn Lanae, elevated the performance even further. The crowd erupted with each new appearance, and it was amazing to see so many incredible artists come together on one stage. The setlist was filled with hits, and I was thrilled to hear her perform my favorites: “Munekita,” “Speed” and “Sad Girlz Luv Money.” Each song felt even more special from my prime location.

The night ended perfectly with a special encore performance of her new song, “Cry About It,” which I absolutely love. It was a perfect final touch to a concert that felt both massive in scale and personal in its delivery. Out of all the concerts I’ve been to, this one was by far one of the best, not only because of my amazing view but also because of Kali Uchis being such a magnetic and talented performer. The investment in the ticket was more than worth it for such an unforgettable night, and I left feeling a deeper connection to her artistry than ever before. The atmosphere, the surprise guests and the pure joy of the performance made this a concert I’ll be talking about for years to come.