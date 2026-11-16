This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By: Amelia-Rose Williams

“Autumn Leaves” – Nat King Cole

Nat King Cole has always been an artist that I find myself listening to around this time of year. This song is the perfect opening to a fall playlist. I don’t think anything can get that warm-fuzzy feeling inside going than a good ol’ Nat King Cole song. “Autumn Leaves” is warm, romantic and beautifully melancholic. It sounds like nostalgia in a song.

“Sweet November” – SZA

“Sweet November”, which is a part of SZA’s debut album “Z”, opens with what I like to consider an ‘edgy, upbeat jazz-like’ tune. Smooth and flowy, it brings the vibes like no other. This song would be found on your campus crush’s playlist for sure!

“Until I Drown” – Tears For Fears

Tears For Fears has been iconic for decades. However, this song speaks to me in ways I haven’t been spoken to in a long time. Listening deeply to the lyrics as they weigh so heavily on my heart. I can’t tell you why it hits so different in the fall. As someone who, like many, struggles with seasonal depression, I think that’s why it fits so perfectly for this season. Sometimes the days feel so repetitive; I’m just waiting “Until I Drown”.

“Sutphin Boulevard” – Blood Orange

I wrote an article earlier this semester speaking about a song by Blood Orange. Who, in the past year, I’ve absolutely fallen in love with. The storytelling within his music is so beautifully familiar and nostalgic. This song is fun for a couple of reasons: it’s upbeat but still mellow, and the fact that I attend St. John’s University in Queens, which is only an F train trip away from “Sutphin Boulevard”.

“Girl Of The Year” – Beach House

I’ve been slowly diving into the whimsical, deep, hypnotizing sound of the band Beach House. I discovered this song, which to me is the matching half of the song “Man of the Year” by Lorde. Fall is one of the final seasons we get in the year as we watch the warm love that the summer gave us fade, slowly approaching the winter that will bring us our new beginning. I feel like it’s the perfect song to conclude and start again, as we ring in the new year; I will definitely be manifesting that I will become the “Girl Of The Year”.

“Roman Holiday” – Fontaines D.C.

I’ve discovered so many indie artists and bands this year; it’s insane. I’ve had multiple songs by Fontaines D.C. on repeat throughout this fall season so far. I saw a comment on the music video of this song saying that “they have mastered the art of time travel”, which I related to so badly when I discovered them. I thought they were an early 80s or 90s group; when I discovered they had made more recent music, I was shocked. What attracted me to this song was the title; so many times in my own life I felt as though people made a “Roman Holiday” out of me.

“I Love You” – Fontaines D.C.

Imagine you and your partner walking in the rain on a perfect fall day after getting dinner at your favorite place. As you pick up the pace, excited to get to their house, you pass by familiar sights that you’ve had some of your best memories together in; laughing and not wanting this perfect day to end. When you finally reach your destination, they pause, turn to you, stare deeply into your eyes and whisper, “I Love You”.

“Evangeline” – Stephen Sanchez

I discovered Stephen Sanchez around the time he was going viral in 2022-2023. If I’m not mistaken, he performed at Sophia Richie’s wedding? He has an almost Elvis-like vibe about him. Especially on the album this song is featured on. It’s the perfect song for that time period as well; it gives old-school yearning. I wanna be someone’s “Evangeline”. Bring. Back. YEARNING!

“Chosen” – Blood Orange

A lot of double features in this article because when you find an artist so talented, you just have to mention them twice. I love both versions of this song; the version featuring Caroline Polachek has to be my favorite. Yearning for someone that you know you can’t have has to be one of the most gut-wrenching tropes there is. The way they play around with this trope in this song is just beautiful. Everyone yearns for the feeling of being “Chosen”.

“Jigsaw Falling Into Place” – Radiohead

Everything about this song is chaotic, from the rhythm down to the melody, even the way it was filmed. I have always seen fall as the last season of life before it’s ripped away and abruptly covered by a thick envelope of snow. This song by Radiohead combines that fact and adapts it to the feeling of life in general. Chaotic but so beautiful at the same time. As you progress through life, as the seasons change, as you get older, as you learn various lessons and as you look back on everything. You carefully watch a “Jigsaw Falling Into Place”.