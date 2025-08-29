My Summer Soundtrack

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every summer has a soundtrack, whether it’s defined by one anthem you can’t escape or a melody of different tracks for different moods. Each summer soundtrack will also look different for everyone, with different experiences happening over the summer, whether it’s a corporate internship, a European trip or a relaxing summer.

For me, instead of one song taking over my summer, my playlist was shaped by a mix of moods. Each track fit perfectly into specific moments, some hype, some nostalgic, some moody and others pure pop fun.

So, here it is: the songs I had on repeat all summer, from early mornings to late nights and everything in between.

The Hype Songs:

These tracks spanned genres, but were there to pick me up whenever I needed them.

English Love Affair – 5 Seconds of Summer

Garden of Eden – Lady Gaga

Gossip – Måneskin

Just Keep Watching – Tate McRae

Leave Me Alone – Reneé Rapp

Lose My Mind – Don Toliver ft. Doja Cat

MIA – Katseye

Sports Car – Tate McRae

Highlight: “Lose My Mind” – Don Toliver ft. Doja Cat. A standout single from F1: The Movie alongside “Just Keep Watching” by Tate McRae. This album is pure chaos in the best way. It’s synthetic, cinematic and feels like a shot of pure adrenaline.

Nostalgia and Throwbacks:

The ghost of summer’s past called. They want their hits back.

Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter

Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man

Give Me Everything – Pitbull ft. Ne-Yo, Afrojack & Nayer

I Ain’t Worried – OneRepublic

I Love It – Icona Pop ft. Charlie XCX

Maneater – Nelly Furtado

Voulez-Vous – ABBA

Highlight: “Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter: After dropping “Short n’ Sweet” in 2024 and “Man’s Best Friend” in 2025, Sabrina is on a streak. She’s managed to dominate two summers in a row, and this track cemented her reign.

Indie and Alternative:

Every summer, I fall into an indie phase and this year was no different.

12 to 12 – sombr

All the Stars – Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Amour Plastique – Videoclub

Cigarette Daydreams – Cage the Elephant

Linger – The Cranberries

Show Me Love – WizTheMc & Bees & Honey

Subway – Chappell Roan

The Adults Are Talking – The Strokes

Walking on a Dream – Empire of the Sun

Highlight: “12 to 12” – sombr. Sombr is an up-and-coming artist from my hometown and just dropped his debut album, which has absolutely no skips. He may have gone viral on TikTok, but he deserves every ounce of the spotlight. “undressed” and “back to friends” are also on my 2 a.m. sad girl playlists.

Pop:

Yes, some of these may have been the obvious picks for pop music this summer but I loved them anyway.

Golden – Huntr/x

Love Me Not – Ravyn Lenae

Manchild – Sabrina Carpenter

Monaco – Jude York

Revolving Door- Tate McRae

Sorry I’m Here for Someone Else – Benson Boone

Those Were the Days – Jude York

Highlight: “Golden” – Huntr/x. Written for K-Pop: Demon Hunters, one of the surprise hit films of the summer, took the world by storm. It became a cultural phenomenon with its soundtrack, dazzling animation and message of self-acceptance.



From high-energy tracks to indie reflections and nostalgic throwbacks, this playlist carried me through every shade of summer. Each track marked a different mood, either I needed to speed up, slow down or just take some time for myself.

Every summer has a soundtrack, and everyone’s soundtrack looks a little different. This was mine. And while the season is ending, these songs will always take me back. Cheers to summer 2025.