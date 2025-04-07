The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

While packing to move into my college dorm, I learned it’s impossible to take my whole closet. As tempting as it was to pack every outfit I owned, dorms have limited space with even less closet room. Whether you’re looking to downsize or move into a college dorm, having a versatile wardrobe is key, especially if you live in New York, like me. You have to keep up with unpredictable weather: one minute it’s warm and sunny and the next, it’s pouring rain. Since moving in, layering and cute staples have become my outfit go-to. Here are the essentials I made sure to pack:

Shirts: A plain T-shirt is the definition of a closet essential. Whether I’m dressing it up with a cute belt and jacket or keeping it lowkey with leggings, it works. I keep a few Crew Neck T-shirts from Uniqlo in my drawer at all times. Typically, I switch to the HEATTECH T-shirts for the winter and this Fleece Turtleneck.

Hoodies: Hoodies are a college student’s best friend. I wear mine to class, the dining hall or when I’m just hanging around the room. I’m obsessed with the Oversized Hoodie from Hollister. It’s the perfect mix of slouchy and stylish.

Jeans: No closet is complete without a few good pairs of jeans. They are easy, stylish and so versatile. I like working with a few pairs in different styles that I can mix and match with hoodies and shirts. Ever since I got these High Waist Wide Leg Jeans from Zara, I’ve been pairing them with everything I own. And even if they are out of fashion, I still swear by these Dark Wash Super Skinny Jeans from Hollister. Both are flattering, trendy and so comfy.

Dress: You never know when an event that you need a dress for will happen, or if the weather will be too gorgeous on campus to wear anything else. I love the Drop-Waist Bubble Skort Dress from Hollister, and I find it so easy to dress up or down for a night out. For something a little more formal, I love this Hyacinth Dress in Polka-Dot Linen from J.Crew.

Sweatpants: On the days when you’re lounging around your dorm or it’s rainy, you need a pair of sweatpants. I really like this pair of High Waisted Wide Leg Sweatpants from Old Navy. They somehow feel cozy and put together at the same time.

Leggings: Leggings are essential in a dorm, especially when the temperature drops. I practically live in the Fleece Lined Leggings from Ododos during the winter. They’re warm, soft, and perfect for walking across campus on those freezing mornings. I also love the High Waisted Yoga Leggings with Pockets from Ododos for everyday warmer wear. The best part is that both pairs come with pockets.

Jacket: Among the more weather-appropriate jackets for the season, I never go anywhere without my Vegan Leather Jacket from Abercrombie. I’ve had it for years, and it’s still in perfect condition. It adds just the right amount of flair to any outfit and is perfect for when I want to look like I tried, even if I didn’t.

Accessories: You’ll never see me without my sunglasses. They tie outfits together perfectly, and no proper wardrobe is complete without a pair. I’ve had this pair of Rounded Cateye Sunglasses for years, and they are the perfect accessory. Another recent addition to my wardrobe has been this Snowflake Pendant Necklace from Kendra Scott. It can be the statement necklace to elevate a plain t-shirt with jeans.

Of course, this list isn’t everything I brought to college. In my closet, I’ve made room for a few of my favorites, like my go-to hoodies, graphic t-shirts, and skirts that don’t quite fit into my everyday routine but still deserve a spot. And since I’m on the mock trial team and attend law-related networking events, I always keep at least one well-fitting suit on hand. It’s one of those things you don’t need every week, but when the occasion comes up, you’ll be glad you have it ready to go. Building my college wardrobe didn’t mean bringing everything but the pieces that feel like myself, no matter what the day brought.