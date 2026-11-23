This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By: Amelia-Rose Williams

In high school, I didn’t spend a lot of time outside with my friends, at least not enough. Most of my days I spent cooped up in my room doing the same things every day. Eat, sleep, work, repeat! It wasn’t that I was afraid of having fun; I just never made the time to go out and have fun!

When I got to college, I made it my goal to make time for fun and not be so focused on academia all the time. So here’s something that I’ve learned through trial and error about how to make time for the little things even with a busy schedule.

Work Schedule

I’m sorry to say it, but life is too short to be wasting so much time working all the time and not having any fun. If you can afford to, try to have your work schedule leave a few days out for fun. I suggest Friday-Sunday at the very least; that way you can go out with your friends or at least catch up on some much-needed rest.

Your Academic Schedule

When it comes to schoolwork and completing assignments on time. Try to designate a time in the week for just working on assignments. I try to find a median where I can do all my assignments before the due date and maybe have one or two stragglers that I have to wait until maybe the middle of the week to get them done.

Staying On The Lookout!

Everyone these days is doomscrolling and because my ‘For You Page’ knows me awfully too well, maybe even a little creepily too well… I get a lot of New York-based activities on my feed; try staying on the lookout for places in your area for fun things to do solo or with friends!

Keeping In Touch!

I know things can get pretty chaotic throughout the semester, but remember to keep in touch with your friends! It’s a little gentle reminder that you’re thinking of them and will help you out in the long run when it comes to planning a little get-together. I’ve tried to get into the habit of doing this a lot, especially because I love doing group hangouts!

Making time for fun is more than just letting loose for a night or giving yourself some extra hours to sleep in or be on the game. It’s a form of self-care and a healthy stress reliever; life is too short to be spending it working all the time and not giving yourself any breaks! Whether you made time this semester or not, try to get into the habit of putting time aside for the little things.