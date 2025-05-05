This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

“Friends” is a comedy show that ran from the late 90s to the 2000s. Six friends are living in New York City within their 20s, discovering life and romance. The show has been iconic for years. It always used to play in the background of my house, and I’m positive it probably was on every morning when you made your breakfast, or for dinner, you just needed a quick late-night show, it was always on. The characters are Chandler, Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Joey and Ross.

Friends is always my first show, from those iconic characters to the jokes on repeat. It never seems to matter how many times I watch it. It always feels so comforting and nice to watch the joke. Still feels funny. The episodes don’t get boring. It feels like I’m watching it again for the first time and all the jokes and all the scenes. When I need a good laugh, I always put on the show, and it always makes me laugh. Channel is one of the funniest characters in the show, and he’s a big comedic character. He could take a serious moment and make a joke about it so freely.

However, my all-time favorite character is Rachel. She is such a fashion icon and she works at Ralph Lauren. Her outfits are always on point. I love the way she styles herself by working in fashion. She really has a great idea of what was in at the time and why she was so iconic to so many people. She fell in love with Monica‘s brother Ross. Rachel and Monica have been best friends since high school and Ross always had a crush on Rachel for years, but never had the courage to tell her how he felt. They started to go out and everybody fell in love with this couple. They were iconic and their love story was such a roller coaster throughout episodes with Ross having insecurity issues and Rachel trying to make it into fashion. Ross’s insecurities had taken over him and started to make him have doubts. But throughout the seasons, you can really see how Ross and Rachel’s relationship have grown even through friendship, and they have had a lot of beautiful moments together and even ended up being together at the end, which was so sweet because they are literally made for each other.

I absolutely love this show. I would recommend it so much for anyone who needs a new comfort show, especially from the 90s. It’s so funny and the outfits are always amazing. Every time I watch “Friends,” it feels like home because it takes me back to my childhood.