My Most Anticipated Movies of 2026

From blockbuster superhero stories like “Superman” and “The Fantastic 4: First Steps” to horror flicks like “Weapons” and “The Black Phone 2,” 2025 was an amazing year for movies. With the new year just around the corner, here are five movies I am the most excited for in 2026.

Scream 7 – February 27

It’s rare to see a horror franchise still going strong three decades after its first movie, but the iconic “Scream” movies have done just that. The release of the seventh installment will mark the franchise’s 30th anniversary. Despite her absence in the sixth movie, Neve Campbell will be reprising her role as Sidney Prescott in “Scream 7.” But what excites me the most is the return of someone who was only in the first movie: Matthew Lillard. Lillard played Stu Macher in the first installment – and made a brief uncredited cameo in “Scream 2” – but has not returned to the franchise until now. Though he was not featured in the trailer and the details around his character’s return are limited, I am very excited to see my favorite Ghostface return to the Scream universe.

Project Hail Mary – March 20

Andy Weir’s 2021 sci-fi novel of the same name is coming to the big screen, starring Ryan Gosling. Gosling will play the protagonist, Ryland Grace, an astronaut who wakes up alone on a space station with no memory of who he is or why he is there. As his memory returns to him in small fragments, he discovers why he was sent to space. I started reading the book last year but never got around to finishing it, though as a fan of both science fiction and Ryan Gosling, I am looking forward to this book-to-screen adaptation.

Michael – April 24

Musical artist biopics have been on the rise recently, such as “Elvis” starring Austin Butler, and Timothee Chalamet’s portrayal of Bob Dylan in “A Complete Unknown.” Next year, we’re getting a biopic on the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. What differentiates this from other biopics is that Michael Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, is playing the lead role. Having family involvement in the biopic will (hopefully) ensure that his story is told with integrity and sincerity.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – July 31

Nearly five years after the last Tom Holland Spider-Man movie, we are finally continuing Peter Parker’s story. The third installment, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” ended on such a bittersweet note, and I can’t wait to see how the fates of characters like MJ and Ned unfold. The movie will also introduce some new faces, including Jon Bernthal, who will reprise his role as Frank Castle, and Sadie Sink, whose role has not yet been confirmed, although there has been internet speculation about who she may be playing. Spider-Man is my favorite comic book character, and I can’t wait to see him return to the big screen.

Avengers: Doomsday – December 18

Robert Downey Jr. broke the internet in 2024 when he revealed he would be playing Dr. Doom in “Avengers: Doomsday.” This announcement left fans divided, with some upset and others excited about his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to RDJ, the cast is stacked with almost every Marvel superhero. This movie will undoubtedly be the biggest MCU event since “Avengers: Endgame,” and I’m eager to see how the characters will react to the return of a familiar face.

These are just a few of the great movies next year in store. 2026 is guaranteed to be an amazing year for the film industry, and there is sure to be something for every kind of movie fan.