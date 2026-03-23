My Guide to Sitcoms

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am a self-proclaimed sitcom expert. If you can name one, I have probably seen it twice. I’ve made a conscious effort to make my life filled with sunshine and rainbows so I rarely find myself watching something that is not funny. While many factors make a great show, my personal big three criteria are: character dynamics, timeless jokes and rewatchability.

Modern Family

My favorite of all time is undeniably “Modern Family”. I am currently on my sixth rewatch (at least that’s where I stopped counting). Watching this family evolve is like watching your own relatives grow up, and even yourself. I have found myself relating to at least one character during the different eras in my life I have watched. The Phil and Jay dynamic is my favorite, Phil’s constant chase for Jay’s approval. Plus seeing Jay turn into a big softie after Joe is born is just so cute. It is my ultimate anytime, anywhere show.

New Girl

Who doesn’t love “New Girl”? Even if you find Jess’s personality a little agitating (trust I’ve been there), the ensemble makes this show great. Whether you’re a die hard Nick Miller gal or more of a Schmidt stan, there’s someone to love nonetheless. My personal favorite story line is Cece and Winston’s slow-burn friendship. The show also aged very gracefully.

Superstore

Criminally underrated. Honestly, “Superstore” has the strongest pilot episode of any show on this list. It’s a tragedy that the pandemic cut its momentum, because the world needed more of Cloud 9. The genius lies in the margins for his one, the side character plots like Sandra’s are so good. It also deserves its props for being one of the few sitcoms to realistically tackle blue-collar work without being condescending.

Community

If you didn’t know Donald Glover as Troy Barnes before Childish Gambino, have you even truly lived? “Community” is easily the funniest show on this list in terms of joke density. It’s a weird show and it’s dying for a rewatch immediately. Troy and Amed are easily the best characters and it’s a shame if you only know them from the TikTok sound. (Shameless plug: lookout for my Awaken, my Love! On WSJU Writes soon, I mean can’t a girl like shows and music)

The Office

Putting this at number five might get me canceled by some and praised by others. I think I watched this show so many times during the 2020 lockdown that I can now recite the “Dinner Party” episode from memory, which slightly damaged my ranking. The humor is the gold standard for dry sarcasm, which also makes it so only some people get it. Let’s be real Jim, Pam and Dwight carried the show the entire time and did extra heavy lifting post Micheal Scott’s departure

Honorable mentions: “American Housewife”, “The Goldbergs”, “How I Met Your Mother” (yes this counts, forget the finale),” 30 Rock”, and of course “Arrested Development”.

If you haven’t seen some of these, you’re welcome for a fire recommendation. I know the “Friends” feins are glaring at me through the screens right now, but sue me it’s just not my thing. These five have personally made me giggle the most and if you are watching them for the first time I’m so jealous. Most importantly: happy binge-watching!