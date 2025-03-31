My Go-To Orders at St. John’s University

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Although the food scene in New York City is amazing and plentiful, sometimes you don’t want to go exploring just for a meal. Sometimes you just want to stay on campus, but change it up a bit from the typical dining hall options. That’s where I’ve got you covered. Here are my favorite spots to eat on campus and favorite orders to correspond.

Einstein Bagels: Located on the first floor of St. Augustine Hall, this is the perfect spot for a quick breakfast before class. Before I start my list of go-to orders, I want to preface that my taste might not be yours. Nevertheless, whenever I’m Einstein’s, I always order a six-cheese bagel with double onion and chive schmear, and get a strawberry banana smoothie to top it off. Not only is the bagel a hit every time, but I think the smoothie is the best drink on campus by far.

Revolution Noodle: If you’re in the mood for Asian cuisine, this spot is for you! They have options ranging from teriyaki bowls, sushi, dumplings, ramen and even boba tea! If I’m in the mood for a quick bite, the premade shrimp tempura sushi roll or chicken dumplings are always safe bets. But what I always order, and is my favorite item on campus to order, is their chicken teriyaki bowl with extra teriyaki sauce, light spicy mayo and shredded cucumbers, not sliced. It never fails and is so good every time I order it, which is typically at least two times a week. I’m going to have serious withdrawals this summer break, going three months without it.

Freshens: I had to save the best place for last. St. John’s has a lot of delicious food places on campus, but I don’t think there’s a world where there isn’t something I wouldn’t like at Freshens. For starters, there are so many options here: rice bowls, salads, sandwiches, flatbreads, acai bowls and smoothies! On top, the food here is enjoyable, no matter what you order. I have quite a few things from here that I rotate between and consistently eat. The first ever thing I tried here was a hit right away from me, which was their chicken bacon ranch crunchadilla. However, there’s so much more. I’m not a huge salad eater, but I love their caesar salad; it is so flavorful and such a huge portion. Another delicious item I get from them is their classic grilled cheese with a tomato soup dipper. It is by far the best grilled cheese I’ve ever had, with so much flavor in both the soup and sandwich. As far as drinks go, their smoothies are so tasty. Last semester, I only drank their wild strawberry smoothie, which was honestly so refreshing and delicious. And this semester, I’ve been hooked on their peach on a beach smoothie. Lastly, currently a limited-time item, one I hope they decide to keep around, is their chicken quesadilla, which comes with ranch. Something about the amount of cheese complimented with one of the best ranches I’ve ever had makes this my current go-to order every time I go to Freshens now.

I hope if you go to St. John’s, or plan to, that you try out one of these orders, and here’s to exploring more of the great options to eat at on campus!