My Favorite Meals and Food Spots on Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After a long day of studying and being in lectures, I always want a quick, easy, affordable meal on campus that will fill me up and doesn’t have to take that much out of my pocket. And I’m kind of broke even though I have two jobs so I always look for something that is warm, quick and easy. Here are some of my favorite meals on campus that I go to whenever I need a quick pick-me-up.

First, my favorite place on campus is Revolution Noodles. I love this place because they have sushi and that’s one of my favorite foods and they have teriyaki chicken bowls. That’s also one of my favorites to get from Revolution Noodles. The teriyaki chicken ball is very simple. It has rice, chicken, teriyaki sauce and spicy mayo with cucumber. I also like to add carrots and extra cream when I get it. I’d love to texture the carrots to warm sticky rice. Every time I get the teriyaki chicken bowl it’s so nice and warm and it is just so good that I can always keep eating it. I will never get tired of the spicy mayo. I swear they have the best spicy mayo that I have had with my sushi. For my sushi, I love to get the spicy salmon roll or tuna depending on what they have in stock and it’s the perfect filling to pick me up. It’s only about $10 for the teriyaki chicken bowl and the sushi. I also like that this food place has different options. You can get dumplings, bubble tea and other varieties of sushi.

The next place on campus that I like is Starbucks in the morning. When I wake up I love to get myself a pink drink refresher with salted camel cold on top with a pesto, egg and cheese sandwich. But if I’m rushing in the morning, I’ll go while I have a little break during my classes, which is about 10 to 15 minutes. I will pre-order my order to pick it up 10 minutes before my class and so I can go pick it up and have a nice and warm day. It’s one of the best breakfast sandwiches that I’ve had. The pesto was a perfect balance of saltiness and had that extra flavor. Enjoy and I love my refresher because it’s so nice, so sweet and also has a little bit of the salt from the caramel. It’s just the perfect balance of sweet and savory.

Another one of my favorite places is Dunkin even though the line is quite long every morning. I like to go when everybody’s in class which is usually in the middle of the day and get the six dollar meal deal. I feel like this is the best value for my money while I can get a coffee, hashbrowns and a croissant breakfast sandwich for only six dollars. It’s one of the best deals that I can find on campus and it’s very affordable and it’s very filling. I try to get this between their brunch so it’s not only for my breakfast. I can also be out for lunch as well and I won’t have to eat another meal. I could just stick with this and I’ll fill me up and also give me the perfect pick me up for a coffee when I really need it and I just can’t pay attention in class that day.

These are all my favorite meals on campus that are affordable and won’t break my bank. This way I can save money and get a good value for the money that I’m spending. I could be responsible and at the same time try not to overspend or not be able to focus in class.