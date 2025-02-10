This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

Whenever I talk to someone about their college regrets, they say they didn’t take the opportunity to study abroad. As a freshman, I was determined not to make that mistake, and during my first semester, I studied in Paris for a week. Having the opportunity to study abroad, even for a short time, opened my mind to new experiences, built confidence and bonds with my classmates, and gave me an understanding that a classroom never could. In just seven days, I experienced a culture unlike my own, navigated a foreign city and learned there was more to the world than just the United States. And while my experience was brief, I believe it is something that every student should experience.

As a New Yorker, I thought Paris was another big city with people rushing from one place to another. But a Parisian morning was so much more than that. Taking a stroll down the street in the 6th Arrondissement where my campus was, you come across cafes with all the seats turned to the street, people taking their time to sip their espresso and enjoy a croissant. Unlike in the United States, where a two-hour lunch seems like a long time, meals in Paris aren’t rushed, with café conversations often lingering for hours as friends catch up ahead of dinner and the end of their days. Even the simplest things, like greeting someone when entering a store, carry an unspoken etiquette. On the first night of the trip, my roommate and I walked to the local grocery store and quickly learned the difference between a grocery store in Paris and a grocery store in the United States. An essential tip if you want to buy fruit in Paris: you weigh all your fruit and print a sticker for the cashier to check out later.

Additionally, traveling to a foreign country forces you to rely on yourself in ways that being at college at home doesn’t. On the third night of the trip, my friends and I stayed at the Louvre long past dinner was served at the campus, meaning we were on our own all the way on the other side of the city, tasked with successfully making it safely to campus with dinner. We strolled the Quartier Asiatique in the 13th Arrondissement until we discovered a small restaurant. We were able to order a delicious dinner, using our collective basic level of French, and then navigated our way back to campus before the métro stations closed at 1 AM. That small victory showed me that I’m more capable than I sometimes believe and that independence comes from stepping outside my comfort zone.

After just one week in Paris, my elementary-level French improved. I saw all the sights the city had to offer, from the Eiffel Tower to the Dior Museum, and made connections with my classmates, which I hope will last a lifetime. The town reminded me that my way of thinking isn’t the only way, and there’s so much more to learn from people beyond my usual circles.

Other students on this trip had similar positive experiences. “I would 100% recommend it,” one student said, “Especially if you’re trying to step out of your comfort zone.”

“The experience was amazing; I absolutely loved it, from the food to the museums,” said another.

So, if you are considering studying abroad, my advice is to go, whether for a week or a whole semester. The world is much bigger than your campus, and stepping outside will teach you things no classroom ever could.