This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lady Gaga’s concerts are known for their theatricality and spectacle, and her recent “Mayhem Ball” at Madison Square Garden was no exception. What made my experience unique was a seating mishap that turned into a hidden gem. I attended the show on Saturday, August 23, 2025, with tickets purchased for around $160-$170 for the artist presale. My seat—section 214, row 6, seat 9—was sold as an obstructed view, and at first, I felt a wave of disappointment. I had dreamed of being in a great spot, and the idea of not having a perfect view was disheartening. However, as the lights dimmed and the music began to swell, I realized my perspective was a rarity. I was on the side of the stage, with a clear view of the backstage area.

This unique vantage point transformed the entire experience. While other fans were focused on the front of the stage, I was able to see all of the dancers and performers warming up and getting ready for their next number. I could hear their chatter, see their focused expressions and feel the raw energy as they prepared to step into the spotlight. I also had an amazing view of the costume racks, giving me a glimpse of the incredible fashion moments before they even happened. It was like getting a behind-the-scenes look at a high-stakes Broadway show, a live peek into the meticulously planned chaos that makes a performance of this scale possible. Seeing the intricate details on the costumes, and watching the crew work seamlessly to prepare for each scene, gave me a profound respect for the production side of live music. Even though my view of the main stage was partially blocked, Gaga’s presence was undeniable. She consistently came out onto the catwalk, a massive platform that jutted out into the audience, ensuring that fans on all sides of the venue felt her energy and star power up close.

The atmosphere was electric from start to finish. I sang along to every lyric, feeling the collective excitement of thousands of fans. The setlist was filled with fan favorites, and my top three songs were definitely “Abracadabra,” “Born This Way” and “Schibe.” Each one was a powerful anthem that had the crowd on its feet, shaking the very foundation of the arena. What made the night extra special was a surprise moment she gave to the audience. She performed “Marry the Night,” a song she hadn’t yet sung on tour, making the already unforgettable show even more personal and intimate for everyone in attendance. The “Mayhem Ball” was a powerful and mesmerizing performance, and my unique vantage point gave me a profound appreciation for all the hard work and artistry that goes into creating such a stunning show.