My Advice For A Perfect Spring Reset

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By: Amelia-Rose Williams

The spring semester is hell. As much as professors claim that there is no difference between the fall and spring semester, there is. The spring semester tends to fly by before you can blink; there is a bunch of work that needs to be completed all before you make it to the end. All while fighting the urge not to lose your mind because summer is so close you can practically taste it.

Here’s why spring break is the perfect opportunity to reset your mind and refocus. At the beginning of this semester, I was unmotivated and constantly procrastinating. After spending some time at home just to shut my brain off, it gave me the strength I needed to review and revise.

I came up with a new plan on how I was going to tackle my school work, while also giving myself time to relax. I evaluated my schedule and decided that I was going to use the days I have off to complete as many assignments as I can, that way by the end of the week I had nothing to complete or worry about, giving myself the weekends to reset.

During our de-stress with slime GBM this week, hosted by Her Campus St. John’s chapter, we spoke about the importance of giving yourself time to rest. Even if you don’t feel as though it’s needed, it is. Be sure that as you are coming out of break and revising how you are going to finish off the semester strong, you take time for yourself to relax.

It’s easy to get caught up in the assignments that are getting thrown at you and lose sight of what has motivated you in the first place. Take a minute step back, revise and redraw a plan that works for you.