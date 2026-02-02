My 2025 Concert Wrapped: 30+ Shows, a Laptop on Stage, and $3,400 Invested in Pure Joy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If 2025 was a song, it would be a genre-bending, high-energy anthem with a 10-minute experimental bridge, full of unexpected drops and heart-stopping crescendos. This past year, I didn’t just attend concerts, I practically lived in venues across New York and New Jersey, chasing every beat, every melody and every chance to connect with the artists who soundtrack my life.

From the intimate floors of Mercury Lounge to the high-society suites of MetLife, my 2025 concert journey was a masterclass in the highs, the lows and the unforgettable moments of live music fandom.

The Stats That Define the Year: By the Numbers

Let’s get into it. I clocked 22 shows attended and, heartbreakingly, missed 10 more due to the ultimate enemies: illness and school. My most frequented venue? Madison Square Garden, a true second home for a concert goer.

The grand total investment for this year of music madness? A whopping $3,462.65. Was it worth it? Every single penny, and then some.

The Full Setlist: Every Show That Rocked My 2025

Here’s a full breakdown of my incredible year in live music:

Date Artist Venue Seating/Experience Cost Rating 02/22/25 Finneas Brooklyn Paramount GA, Row 3 (8 hrs camping) $64 8.9/10 04/30/25 Sofia Isella Mercury Lounge GA, Barricade (4 hrs camping, met her) $38 9.9/10 05/02/25 Laila! & Toosii St. John’s (Stormin’ Loud) Barricade (4 hrs camping) Free 6.9/10 05/04/25 Charli XCX Barclays Center Section 206 (Drunk person fell on me!) $136 8.2/10 05/09/25 Kendrick & SZA MetLife Stadium Section 332 (Met SZA earlier!) $64.75 8.1/10 05/29/25 Beyoncé MetLife Stadium 200s Suite Level (Gifted) Gift 9.8/10 06/24/25 James Arthur Brooklyn Paramount VIP Balcony (Guest, met him) Free 8/10 07/23/25 Kesha MSG Section 314 (Backstage View) $53.25 7.8/10 08/23/25 Lady Gaga MSG Section 214, Row 6 $168.35 8.6/10 09/07/25 VMAs UBS Arena Sec 214 (moved to 100s) Free 9.4/10 09/12/25 Audien Times Square Free Outdoor Concert Free 7.2/10 09/12/25 Kali Uchis MSG Floor, Barricade (bought 2nd ticket in-venue) $419.10 9.8/10 09/27/25 Global Citizen Central Park Great Lawn Free 3.7/10 09/27/25 Lola Young NYC Boat Amazon Music Event Free 8.8/10 09/27/25 Renee Rapp MSG Section 213 (moved) $130 8.1/10 10/01/25 The Favors Central Park GA, Barricade, VIP (7 hrs camping, met band, Finneas’ parents) $113 9.5/10 10/21/25 Sofia Isella Irving Plaza GA, Barricade ($1 VIP upgrade, met her) $36.60 9.6/10 10/24/25 Miguel Washington Sq Park Front Row (Met him, signed paper) Free 10/10 10/25/25 Billie Eilish Night 1 UBS Arena UBS Club Suite $250 9.7/10 10/26/25 Billie Eilish Night 2 UBS Arena GA, Pit (Barricade Hustle 8 hours of camping #77 for GA) $250 10/10 11/07/25 Ari Abdul Racket NYC GA, Row 3 (Laptop on stage!) $44 9.2/10 12/12/25 Jingle Ball Lounge Hammerstein VIP Access (Met Rachel Chinouriri) Free 8.8/10

My 2025 Concert Superlatives: The Awards

The “Main Character” Moment of the Year: Ari Abdul at Racket NYC . My phone died, so I brought my MacBook into the pit with a poster on the screen. Ari saw it, read it and then brought my laptop on stage to use! Unreal..

. My phone died, so I brought my into the pit with a poster on the screen. Ari saw it, read it and then to use! Unreal.. The “Barricade Warrior” Award: Camping for 8 hours for Finneas at Brooklyn Paramount and 7 hours for The Favors at Central Park. Dedication pays off!

Camping for at Brooklyn Paramount and at Central Park. Dedication pays off! The “Universe is on My Side” Award: Getting a free ticket to the VMAs at UBS Arena from a random stranger and ending up in Section 100, Row 3.

Getting a at UBS Arena from a random stranger and ending up in Section 100, Row 3. The “I’m With the Band” Award: Not only meeting Ricky Gourmet from The Favors but also having a full conversation with Finneas’s parents (Maggie and Patrick) while waiting in line.

Not only meeting from The Favors but also having a full conversation with while waiting in line. The “Worth Every Penny” (and more) Award: That impulsive $290 Kali Uchis floor ticket upgrade at MSG, bought while already inside the venue, leading to a prime barricade spot and personal interactions. No regrets.

That impulsive at MSG, bought while already inside the venue, leading to a prime barricade spot and personal interactions. No regrets. Best Opening Act: Hands down, Young Miko , at both Billie Eilish shows. The energy she brings is unmatched.

Hands down, , at both Billie Eilish shows. The energy she brings is unmatched. The “Honest Review” Award: Global Citizen Festival at Central Park. Despite a lineup including Cardi B, Shakira, and Rosé , the logistics made it a tough 3.7/10 experience.

at Central Park. Despite a lineup including , the logistics made it a tough 3.7/10 experience. The “Home Turf” Advantage Award: Miguel performing for free in Washington Square Park , where I was front row, got his autograph, and a picture.

performing for free in , where I was front row, got his autograph, and a picture. The “Dream Come True” Award: Touching Billie Eilish’s hand during her barricade walk on Night 2.

The “Would I Do It Again?” List: My 2025 Concert Replay

YES, ABSOLUTELY!

Finneas

Sofia Isella (both times!)

Charli XCX

Beyoncé

Lady Gaga

Kali Uchis

The Favors

Billie Eilish (both nights!)

Ari Abdul

VMAs

NO, PROBABLY NOT:

Kendrick and SZA (only because the experience wasn’t as personal)

James Arthur

Kesha

Global Citizen

Renee Rapp

Jingle Ball Lounge

Laila! and Toosii (Stormin’ Loud)

My 2025 was a year of music, unforgettable moments, and pushing the boundaries of fandom. I’m already counting down to see what 2026 brings!