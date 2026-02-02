My 2025 Concert Wrapped: 30+ Shows, a Laptop on Stage, and $3,400 Invested in Pure Joy

If 2025 was a song, it would be a genre-bending, high-energy anthem with a 10-minute experimental bridge, full of unexpected drops and heart-stopping crescendos. This past year, I didn’t just attend concerts, I practically lived in venues across New York and New Jersey, chasing every beat, every melody and every chance to connect with the artists who soundtrack my life.
From the intimate floors of Mercury Lounge to the high-society suites of MetLife, my 2025 concert journey was a masterclass in the highs, the lows and the unforgettable moments of live music fandom.
The Stats That Define the Year: By the Numbers
Let’s get into it. I clocked 22 shows attended and, heartbreakingly, missed 10 more due to the ultimate enemies: illness and school. My most frequented venue? Madison Square Garden, a true second home for a concert goer.
The grand total investment for this year of music madness? A whopping $3,462.65. Was it worth it? Every single penny, and then some.
The Full Setlist: Every Show That Rocked My 2025
Here’s a full breakdown of my incredible year in live music:
|Date
|Artist
|Venue
|Seating/Experience
|Cost
|Rating
|02/22/25
|Finneas
|Brooklyn Paramount
|GA, Row 3 (8 hrs camping)
|$64
|8.9/10
|04/30/25
|Sofia Isella
|Mercury Lounge
|GA, Barricade (4 hrs camping, met her)
|$38
|9.9/10
|05/02/25
|Laila! & Toosii
|St. John’s (Stormin’ Loud)
|Barricade (4 hrs camping)
|Free
|6.9/10
|05/04/25
|Charli XCX
|Barclays Center
|Section 206 (Drunk person fell on me!)
|$136
|8.2/10
|05/09/25
|Kendrick & SZA
|MetLife Stadium
|Section 332 (Met SZA earlier!)
|$64.75
|8.1/10
|05/29/25
|Beyoncé
|MetLife Stadium
|200s Suite Level (Gifted)
|Gift
|9.8/10
|06/24/25
|James Arthur
|Brooklyn Paramount
|VIP Balcony (Guest, met him)
|Free
|8/10
|07/23/25
|Kesha
|MSG
|Section 314 (Backstage View)
|$53.25
|7.8/10
|08/23/25
|Lady Gaga
|MSG
|Section 214, Row 6
|$168.35
|8.6/10
|09/07/25
|VMAs
|UBS Arena
|Sec 214 (moved to 100s)
|Free
|9.4/10
|09/12/25
|Audien
|Times Square
|Free Outdoor Concert
|Free
|7.2/10
|09/12/25
|Kali Uchis
|MSG
|Floor, Barricade (bought 2nd ticket in-venue)
|$419.10
|9.8/10
|09/27/25
|Global Citizen
|Central Park
|Great Lawn
|Free
|3.7/10
|09/27/25
|Lola Young
|NYC Boat
|Amazon Music Event
|Free
|8.8/10
|09/27/25
|Renee Rapp
|MSG
|Section 213 (moved)
|$130
|8.1/10
|10/01/25
|The Favors
|Central Park
|GA, Barricade, VIP (7 hrs camping, met band, Finneas’ parents)
|$113
|9.5/10
|10/21/25
|Sofia Isella
|Irving Plaza
|GA, Barricade ($1 VIP upgrade, met her)
|$36.60
|9.6/10
|10/24/25
|Miguel
|Washington Sq Park
|Front Row (Met him, signed paper)
|Free
|10/10
|10/25/25
|Billie Eilish Night 1
|UBS Arena
|UBS Club Suite
|$250
|9.7/10
|10/26/25
|Billie Eilish Night 2
|UBS Arena
|GA, Pit (Barricade Hustle 8 hours of camping #77 for GA)
|$250
|10/10
|11/07/25
|Ari Abdul
|Racket NYC
|GA, Row 3 (Laptop on stage!)
|$44
|9.2/10
|12/12/25
|Jingle Ball Lounge
|Hammerstein
|VIP Access (Met Rachel Chinouriri)
|Free
|8.8/10
My 2025 Concert Superlatives: The Awards
- The “Main Character” Moment of the Year: Ari Abdul at Racket NYC. My phone died, so I brought my MacBook into the pit with a poster on the screen. Ari saw it, read it and then brought my laptop on stage to use! Unreal..
- The “Barricade Warrior” Award: Camping for 8 hours for Finneas at Brooklyn Paramount and 7 hours for The Favors at Central Park. Dedication pays off!
- The “Universe is on My Side” Award: Getting a free ticket to the VMAs at UBS Arena from a random stranger and ending up in Section 100, Row 3.
- The “I’m With the Band” Award: Not only meeting Ricky Gourmet from The Favors but also having a full conversation with Finneas’s parents (Maggie and Patrick) while waiting in line.
- The “Worth Every Penny” (and more) Award: That impulsive $290 Kali Uchis floor ticket upgrade at MSG, bought while already inside the venue, leading to a prime barricade spot and personal interactions. No regrets.
- Best Opening Act: Hands down, Young Miko, at both Billie Eilish shows. The energy she brings is unmatched.
- The “Honest Review” Award: Global Citizen Festival at Central Park. Despite a lineup including Cardi B, Shakira, and Rosé, the logistics made it a tough 3.7/10 experience.
- The “Home Turf” Advantage Award: Miguel performing for free in Washington Square Park, where I was front row, got his autograph, and a picture.
- The “Dream Come True” Award: Touching Billie Eilish’s hand during her barricade walk on Night 2.
The “Would I Do It Again?” List: My 2025 Concert Replay
YES, ABSOLUTELY!
- Finneas
- Sofia Isella (both times!)
- Charli XCX
- Beyoncé
- Lady Gaga
- Kali Uchis
- The Favors
- Billie Eilish (both nights!)
- Ari Abdul
- VMAs
NO, PROBABLY NOT:
- Kendrick and SZA (only because the experience wasn’t as personal)
- James Arthur
- Kesha
- Global Citizen
- Renee Rapp
- Jingle Ball Lounge
- Laila! and Toosii (Stormin’ Loud)
My 2025 was a year of music, unforgettable moments, and pushing the boundaries of fandom. I’m already counting down to see what 2026 brings!