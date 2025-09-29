Music Review: Tate McRae’s “Tit for Tat” Is the Ultimate Revenge Anthem

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Tate McRae is officially back with her latest drop, “Tit for Tat,” and let me be clear: this is not just a song, it is an immediate, unapologetic banger that solidifies her reign as the queen of relatable pop drama. Released today, the track, which clocks in at 2 minutes and 55 seconds, is pure, unadulterated hype-girl energy. It is the sound you need when you are pre-gaming with your besties and need a confidence boost. It is absolutely going to find a permanent home in every main playlist and hype-girl playlist this season. We are talking primary character energy all the way.

“Tit for Tat” is a collaborative effort, with Tate McRae serving as the leading artist, composer and lyricist. She is joined by the veteran skills of Ryan Tedder and Grant Boutin, who contributed as composer, lyricist and producer. The song dives headfirst into a betrayal’s chaotic, emotionally charged aftermath. The vibe immediately throws you into the passenger seat of a car, driving to a party with your friends, trying to recap exactly what went down with your man quickly. The whole point is simple: you are on a mission to get your “lick back” because, as the title suggests, it is time to go tit for tat.

The track perfectly captures that moment of transformation when heartbreak gives way to fierce, empowered confidence. Your friends are in the car hyping you up, you look like a baddie and you are ready to get revenge. The energy is infectious, making it a powerful pop song that is both aggressive and empowering. It immediately draws the listener in, forcing you to feel the surge of justified indignation and know this is a no-skips track.

The opening is my favorite part of the track; it instantly hooks you, but the entire song builds up to the satisfying, memorable chorus. The lyrics are a bold statement of turning the tables, with the leading hook being the absolute best: “Let’s go sound for sound, let’s go back to back, let’s go tit for tat.” This line perfectly summarizes the song’s mission statement and incredible, catchy energy. Other lyrics hint at the drama that led to this moment of retribution. The line, “last night she answered my call, it sealed the deal,” clarifies the situation. It is a moment of swift justice after a period of dedication, as another lyric states: “the day I met you boy I thought it was a blessing.” The song clarifies that the narrator stood by their partner, confessing, “in the heat of it, I always took your side.” Yet, even with all the history, the narrator feels they could have fixed things: “could have picked it up exactly where we left it.” But since the partner clearly messed up, it is time for the drama to unfold.

It is worth noting that McRae sometimes employs her signature style, which her fans affectionately call Tate-nese. This means some lyrics can be hard to make out upon the first few listens. Because of this, my rating for the delivery is a 9/10, but I fully expect that to jump to a 10/10 once the official lyrics are posted on Spotify, Apple Music or YouTube, and I can fully absorb every word. The pure vibe of the track, however, cannot be denied, scoring a 100/10 for its energy, alongside a 10/10 for the relatability of the lyrics. As a new Tate McRae fan, this song has made me a true believer. It is a flawless piece of hype pop and a testament to her ability to turn specific, messy relationship drama into universal party anthems. “Tit for Tat” is a must listen and definitely deserves the title of the season’s new revenge anthem.