This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By: Amelia-Rose Williams

Movies have always held a special place in my heart. They are perfect for almost any occasion and can bring people together when you least expect it. When it comes to gathering together as a family. My family can be a bit too chaotic for games and other hands-on activities, so a movie is a perfect way to just chill and enjoy ourselves.

“The Fockers” Movies

This is a perfect movie for a family gathering; I mean, it just screams dysfunctional, fun, and togetherness. The best part is that the fourth part of the movie line is coming out right before Thanksgiving, so if you’re the kind of family that likes to go out, this would be great to go out and watch together!

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving”

While this is a short film, it’s super cute and perfect to start your film-filled evening. I would start this off when you’re serving dessert, just to set the mood and get everyone settled. I’ve always loved Charlie Brown as a kid, and I just love how cute and silly the animations and storyline are.

“Hoodwinked”

This movie feels like a fever dream, honestly. I found it so oddly funny watching it as a kid, but it’s even more hilarious watching it now as an adult. Like, what was actually going on! It’s one of those films you don’t appreciate as a kid because you don’t understand the jokes until you rewatch it as an adult.

“Open Season”

“Open Season” is another classic film to watch with your family. It’s again another film you never appreciated as a kid because you might have not understood all the jokes completely, but it makes for a great laugh now that you’re older. Plus, I love the early 2000s movie animations; they were just silly and unhinged.

Honorable Mention: “Gossip Girl” – Thanksgiving Episode

Everyone online talks about this episode every single year and when I watched Gossip Girl for the first time last year, boy, it was an episode to remember. For sure iconic and definitely drama-filled, if you’re doing a “Friendsgiving” and just need a quick moment to appreciate pop culture, put this episode on, and I’m sure everyone will be sat.