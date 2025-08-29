Movie Review: Enchanted

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The movie “Enchanted” has a very special place in my heart and childhood because I grew up watching this movie. It wasn’t just another fairytale for me, it was magical, funny and comforting all at the same time. When I first saw the animation, the fairytale world of Andalasia, I was running by the colorful characters and whimsical music in my childhood. I loved Giselle’s innocence, kindness and optimism. I loved how she kept her fairytale spirit in the real world of New York City, where everything around her was unfamiliar and difficult to understand.

The story of “Enchanted” is about Giselle, a princess from a land called Andalasia, who found Prince Edwardone day, fell in love and was going to marry him.. However, she was pushed into a magical portal by the evil queen of Merissa, Prince Edward’s stepmother. She, then, found herself in a modern day Manhattan. It was very unlike the world that she knew that was full of singing animals, romance and happy endings. New York is such a fast place, it’s harsh and doesn’t believe in fairytales. Despite all the negativity, Giselle believes in herself and has a hopeful heart. Along the way, she meets a guy named Robert, a skeptical divorce lawyer, and his young daughter Morgan. Through her singing and beliefs of true love, Giselle brought magic and hope into their lives while discovering a deep love for Robert. She also realizes that life is more complex than just living happilyever after.

The movie is unique because it blends traditional Disney animations, live action and fairytale characters all while stepping into my world of New York City. It’s a playful twist on the classic Disney stories, while having fun and showing love can be both magical and realistic. The movie is a mix of romance, comedy, music and fantasies, which made the movie enchanting with a timeless story all while believing in love and magic found within each day.