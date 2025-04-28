The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

Content Warning: *Spoilers Ahead*

Although this movie just released a little over a week ago — on April 18th, 2025 — “Sinners” already has what it takes to be the best movie of 2025. I first wrote about this film over a month ago in my article about my most anticipated films of 2025, listing it as the top anticipated movie. From that piece, I discussed how intriguing the trailer was and how I wished that it does the movie justice. After watching the entire film, I definitely think it did. A good trailer like this one portrays a feeling of suspense, it doesn’t reveal much or any crucial details of the plot that may spoil the movie or explain too much about a movie, but still engages the audience well enough, or at least myself, to want to see the movie. Prior to seeing the film, I might have been impartial to why I really wanted to see this film. Besides the perfect amount of suspense in the trailer, the cast is star-studded. For starters, Hailee Steinfeld and Michael B. Jordan, two very prominent and successful figures in Hollywood, are the most dynamic duo and perfect actors to play the roles of for this movie. Anytime an actor can play the roles of twins and make the audience able to differentiate the characters easily shows the true talent of an actor. And that’s what I think Michael B. Jordan did in this movie. Playing the main characters Smoke and Stack, you could easily tell them apart by their individual demeanors, behaviors and personalities and Jordan did an incredible job playing these two. Another actor who did a fantastic job was Miles Caton, who made his acting debut as the main character in this film. Not only did he sing his own songs for this role (and beautifully, might I add), but he portrayed the raw and complex emotions and reactions throughout the plot that really emphasizes the power his character has in this movie, but also the trauma that he was enduring throughout the movie. When you put into perspective how young his character was when this film was set in, it really puts into perspective how much he went through in such little time. To get more into the film itself, what it’s about and how I feel about it, I want to first recognize the genius behind the film: Ryan Coogler. The director and producer of this film compiled a series of well put together scenes that really make the watcher eerie and feel like we are in the film itself. The scene that really made me jump the most was the one where Mary (played by Hailee Steinfeld) turns to go back to the club after getting scared by Remmick (played by Jack O’Connell) revealing that he is evil, when he jumps high into the sky to kill her. At this point in the film, I hadn’t realized that they (Remmick and the couple he was with) were vampires. I knew Remmick was evil and killed the couple before bringing them back to life, but I hadn’t figured out exactly that they were vampires so when I saw this quick half-second scene, it really shook me to my core. Other than the amazing direction of this movie, the writing was equally as skilled, often leaving me feeling emotional, moved and distraught after a plot twist, a character’s decision, and connecting to the characters of the film. Besides just feeling my reactions, this film was written in a way to leave you thinking about not only the plot, but the meaning behind it, what message is truly trying to be compelled here. Dealing with subjects of racism, supernaturality, history and other complex storylines into one film can go very wrong, very quickly. But this film did a great job of both balancing the different intersecting storylines, while also maintaining its historical accuracy, all while turning the plot into a fictional and entertaining film. In the age of cinema where sequels, prequels and live action remakes dominate Hollywood, it is refreshing to see a creative original movie. Very rarely nowadays am I left moved and speechless after watching a movie, the last time being in November when I watched Anora, but I was here. I was left questioning myself and my understanding of the message, hurting for the characters I was either rooting for or had connected with, and just blown away with the quality of the script, direction and film as a whole. Therefore, with all of that being said, in my opinion, it would take a lot for another film to have to accomplish and include in it to compete with this movie for the Best Movie of 2025. I know it is very early on to say, but come the 2026 Oscars, I will be rooting for this film. If you haven’t already, make sure to see this film as soon as you can, which is now in theaters!