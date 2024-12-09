This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

2025 is going to be a big year for movies. There are so many different genres and a little something for everyone.

1. “Wolfman” – January 17

“Wolfman” is a horror film about a family terrorized by an unseen animal at a remote farmhouse. As the night goes on, the father starts acting strangely. The movie stars Julia Garner, Christopher Abbot, Corbett Tuck and many more.

2. Lilo & Stitch (live-action) – May 23

One film I am personally very excited about is the live-action remake of Disney’s 2002 film “Lilo & Stitch.” If you don’t know the movie’s plot, it follows a young girl and her older sister navigating life after the loss of their parents when, one day, an alien spaceship lands, which shakes their lives even more. If you have never seen “Lilo & Stitch,” I highly recommend it.

3. “Captain America: Brave New World” – February 14

Following the death of the first Captain America, Steve Rodgers, the torch has now been passed down to Sam Wilson, the former Falcon. It will be the fourth installment in the Captain America series starring Anthony Mackie. When Thaddeus Ross is elected as the president of the United States, Sam Wilson finds himself at the center of an international issue and must work to uncover the people behind it.

4. “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” – May 23

Though the plot for “Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning” remains under wraps, we can expect there to be everything the previous movies are known for, like epic stunts, great plotlines, and crazy spy activity. The film will follow after the 2023 film “Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning,” which ended on a cliffhanger, so if you plan to see this one, go back and watch the others as well.

5. “How To Train Your Dragon” (live-action) – June 13

One of the most popular Dreamworks films is getting a live-action adaptation. The original animated film was released in 2010 and takes place in a fantasy Viking world where a young teenager aspires to be a dragon slayer like the rest of his family. After he captures his first dragon, the infamous Night Fury, despite his chance of finally gaining his tribe’s recognition, he finds that he no longer wants to kill the dragon and instead befriends it. The teaser trailer has been released, and people are excited because what we’ve seen so far looks fantastic and accurate.

6. “Superman” – July 11

The last time we tasted Superman was in 2017’s “Justice League,” with Henry Cavill’s iconic portrayal of the superhero. The new film, starring David Corenswet, will give us another point of view of the story of Superman. The film will explore Clark Kent/Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his adoptive human family in Smallville, Kansas. People are excited about the new portrayal of Superman, making this film highly anticipated.

7. “Wicked: Part 2” – November 21

After the insane success of “Wicked: Part 1” this year, the highly anticipated Part 2 is expected to be just as successful. Part 2 will tell the story of Act 2 of the popular Broadway show “Wicked.” The hype may die down a little since we have to wait a whole year for the second half, but with the PR and advertising done for Part 1, it’s expected that the same will be done for Part 2 to get the hype back up.

8. “Avatar: Fire and Ash” – December 19

Just like the second Avatar movie, the third one is set to be just as significant. In the second film, the Na’vi tribe discovered the water Na’vi, and just like that, in the third film, they find another tribe called “The Ash People.” These Na’vi are suspected to have ties to fire as opposed to water. It is also likely that the film will once again feature humans attempting to take natural resources from the planet Pandora. The “Avatar” franchise has proven to be very successful, so the third one is expected to succeed.

9. “Michael” – October 3

The King of Pop is finally getting a biopic about his successful career. Everyone knows Michael Jackson and his influence in the music world. The film will be a musical/biopic and follow Jackson’s life and career from his time with the Jackson 5 as a child to his final weeks before he died in 2009. Jackson will be played by his nephew, Jaafar Jackson. This highly anticipated film is set to be a big movie for 2025.

10. “The Black Phone 2” – October 17

The first “Black Phone” movie was released in 2021 and follows a young boy and his sister who live in a town where a serial killer is at large. The younger sister starts to have dreams of who the serial killer is taking, and then he ends up taking her brother, and she has to try to get people to believe her; meanwhile, her brother, who is now held captive, has to try to find a way out and has a little help from the other side. The film did exceptionally well, and the second film’s plot is TBA, but we know that the main characters are reprising their roles, and the film is expected to do well.